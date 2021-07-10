Chatelain: Rocco Mediate makes sure he's not perfect, and more musings from US Senior Open

Ernie Els’ remarkable tempo. Jeff Maggert’s shoulder turn and dead-still chin. Mike Weir’s preshot routine, the little half backswing. Toms’ chicken-wing follow through. Oh, and the way Fred Couples raises his arms to stretch.

The over-50 stars come from an era when every swing looked distinct. You could recognize them 200 yards away, even without a face.

For me, the most identifiable swing is Tom Lehman’s. In high school, I hit a low draw like Lehman, so I found his swing in a golf magazine — broken down frame by frame — and tried to replicate it. Unsuccessfully, of course.

In the 1990s, Lehman was arguably the world’s greatest iron player. At 62 now, he’s not quite as sharp.

“I’m making more than my share of birdies, but I’m just making tons of bogeys,” said Lehman, 3-over. “Very frustrating in that regard.”

Lehman is trying to play the ball back in his stance and drive it on OCC’s uphill approach shots, but he’s overdrawing too many.

“Typically, if you give me 160 from the middle of the fairway, I really like my chances. But boy, I’m just really erratic with those middle irons. Seven, six and five are all over the place. I can’t explain it.”