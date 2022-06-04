Clay Dungan's two-run double gives Omaha Storm Chasers a win over Indianapolis

Clay Dungan hit a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh as Omaha edged Indianapolis 7-6 at Werner Park on Saturday night.

The Storm Chasers (27-25) trailed 6-2 after 5 1/2 innings, but they rallied late to score the win on Runzas Night.

JaCoby Jones started the rally when he hit a two-run homer to left in the sixth. He had three

The Chasers had runners on first and second with one out when Vinnie Pasquantino's infield single cut the lead to 6-5.

Then with two outs, Dungan drove a 2-1 pitch to left to score Nick Pratt and Pasquantino.

Foster Griffin pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win, and Brad Peacock retired the Indians (26-26) in the ninth to get his second save.​

Jones had three hits, and catcher Freddy Fermin added a two-run homer in the second.

The Chasers wrap up the series Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.