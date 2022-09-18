Columbus' big inning dooms Omaha Storm Chasers in series finale

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus used a three-run sixth inning to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-1 Sunday.

The Clippers broke a 1-1 tie, stringing together four straight one-out hits in the sixth to produce the three runs while Omaha was held to three singles on the day.

The Chasers' run came in the fourth on Brewer Hicklen's hit that drove in Dairon Blanco. It was Hicklen's 83 RBIs this season.

Omaha begins its final home series of the season when it faces Iowa on Tuesday.

Omaha (69-72) ............ 000 100 000 — 1 3 1

At Columbus (80-59) ..... 001 003 00x — 4 10 0

W: Misiaszek, 3-1. L: Weiss, 2-2. S: Mikolajchak, 6. 2B: C, Fry. HR: C, Brennan (9).