 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Columbus' big inning dooms Omaha Storm Chasers in series finale

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus used a three-run sixth inning to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-1 Sunday.

The Clippers broke a 1-1 tie, stringing together four straight one-out hits in the sixth to produce the three runs while Omaha was held to three singles on the day.

The Chasers' run came in the fourth on Brewer Hicklen's hit that drove in Dairon Blanco. It was Hicklen's 83 RBIs this season.

Omaha begins its final home series of the season when it faces Iowa on Tuesday.

Omaha (69-72) ............ 000 100 000 — 1 3 1

At Columbus (80-59) ..... 001 003 00x — 4 10 0

W: Misiaszek, 3-1. L: Weiss, 2-2. S: Mikolajchak, 6. 2B: C, Fry. HR: C, Brennan (9).

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rapid Reaction: Thoughts after Oklahoma beats Nebraska — 'It felt like a tide turned'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert