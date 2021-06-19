Coming back to swimming earns Annie Lazor a ticket to Tokyo Olympics

Returning to the sport she missed has taken Annie Lazor to a place she always wanted to go — the Olympic Games.
Lazor stepped away from swimming after missing out on a Team USA roster spot for the 2016 Rio Olympics. She went to work in the athletic department at California-Berkeley as an operations intern for the men’s swimming and beach volleyball programs.
“I had finished my career at Auburn just a few months before (the trials) and was disappointed in those the last few months of my career went and wished I could have done them differently. I was really frustrated and thought I needed that time and didn’t set a time for me to come back.”
Lazor said she “really didn’t think I was going to come back.” But the more she thought about it, the more Lazor missed swimming and didn’t want to have any ‘what could have been’ regrets.
“I knew that if I was missing it at all, that I didn’t want to look five or 10 years down the road and regret not coming back in a time that I could,” Lazor said. “I can work at a desk all my life, but I can’t swim all my life. From that point on it was a pretty easy decision.”
That conclusion is taking Lazor to Tokyo after she won the 200-meter breaststroke Friday night at the United States Olympic Swim Trials. Lazor and her training partner Lilly King were the first two to the wall at the CHI Health Center pool.
Her transformation from short course yards swimmer at Auburn to long course meters Olympian certainly wasn’t easy. Before the 2012 and 2016 trials, Lazor had to work through losing the coaches she had been working with until the final few months before each event.
Lazor, the Beverly Hills, Mich., native who trains at Indiana with King and coach Ray Looze, now realizes she was too tough on herself during those times of transition.
“I’ve learned to one, just enjoy the sport because that’s what I learned going to the trials in 2012,” Lazor said. “In 2016, I learned I’m the one working hard. My work ethic hasn’t changed.
“Maybe my surroundings have changed, but my work ethic hasn’t. I need to learn to give myself more credit for the success I’ve had and how far I’ve gotten.”
That 1-2 finish with King on Friday was the apogean acahievement to validate the trust Lazor put in herself. It also confirmed that training with the best who has ever done it at 100 meters was the proper path to take.
“Ray wanted to get the okay from Lilly before I came and trained with her,” Lazor said. “So I think for her to accept a competitor into her training environment speaks (to) the kind of competitor she is.”
Lazor had to process a second dose of trials disappointment earlier in the week when she finished third to King and Lydia Jacoby, the 17-year-old who is the first swimmer from Alaska to earn an Olympic Games roster spot.
“That moment right after I got third, I felt bad for a second because I wanted her to be able to celebrate the fact that she just made her second Olympic team,” Lazor said. “But I could tell she was torn between wanting to celebrate and be heart-broken with me, so I felt bad that she felt like she had to pull her heart in two different ways.
“Her confidence never faded in me. I had a great race. I just got beat by the two fastest times in the world. That’s all that happened. I didn’t lose any confidence in what I was going to do in the 200 and neither did she. To have one of the most confident swimmers in the world say that to you is incredible.”
King said in a mixed zone interview after the race that her smiles all were for Lazor’s performance.
“Definitely more excited for Annie than for myself,” King said. “I heard our names being called down the stretch, so I thought that was a good sign. I would say that’s probably the most excited I’ve been after one of those races. It was just a really, really special moment between the two of us.
“Just seeing someone make their first Olympic team who’s been there every single day with you training and fighting and everything we’ve done together and seeing that pay off for her was so, so awesome.”
King provided one of her typically confident responses when pressed to share how she thought her race unfolded.
“Excited, but that’s about what I expected,” King said. “Just go in, get the job done and get ready for next month.”
Lazor’s most difficult obstacle to overcome was the unexpected passing of her father David. The 61-year-old engineer passed away April 25 at his home in Royal Oak, Michigan.
“The last couple of months I’ve been going through trying to achieve the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me while going through the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” Lazor said. “Sometimes my heart, for the first few weeks, it felt like I was choosing grief that day or choosing swimming that day. There was no in-between.”
Lazor first made a trials semifinal in 2012 as a care-free recent high school graduate who was preparing for college. She was swimming in a heat with Rebecca Soni, who has owned the American record in the 200 breaststroke for the past nine years.
“It was just fun being the same heat as some of those people,” Lazor said. “I didn’t care how I swam. I didn’t even think anything of it. I just wanted to go and have fun and see what happened. I didn’t know really that much about swimming at the time.
“I just went and did it and just kind of was good at it, so I just kept doing it. I think that’s kind of the beauty of some people’s success in swimming is they don’t think about it that much. Ultimately that’s sometimes better for people.”
As Lazor and King prepare to take over the 200 in Tokyo, Lazor will be packing those lesson learned on the way to the biggest meet of her life.
“I’ve learned from my past experiences that the only person that’s going to stop you is you,” Lazor said. “I definitely feel like I’ve learned that on both sides of the spectrum over the last (five) years.”