Coming back to swimming earns Annie Lazor a ticket to Tokyo Olympics

“That moment right after I got third, I felt bad for a second because I wanted her to be able to celebrate the fact that she just made her second Olympic team,” Lazor said. “But I could tell she was torn between wanting to celebrate and be heart-broken with me, so I felt bad that she felt like she had to pull her heart in two different ways.

“Her confidence never faded in me. I had a great race. I just got beat by the two fastest times in the world. That’s all that happened. I didn’t lose any confidence in what I was going to do in the 200 and neither did she. To have one of the most confident swimmers in the world say that to you is incredible.”

King said in a mixed zone interview after the race that her smiles all were for Lazor’s performance.

“Definitely more excited for Annie than for myself,” King said. “I heard our names being called down the stretch, so I thought that was a good sign. I would say that’s probably the most excited I’ve been after one of those races. It was just a really, really special moment between the two of us.

“Just seeing someone make their first Olympic team who’s been there every single day with you training and fighting and everything we’ve done together and seeing that pay off for her was so, so awesome.”