Concordia baseball has had a program-record season. Next up is the NAIA World Series

The best season in Concordia baseball history enters new territory this weekend, thanks to one of the team’s biggest strengths.
A potent offense proved to be the difference when the Bulldogs won the Bellevue Regional last week. Concordia heads to Lewiston, Idaho, for the NAIA World Series for the first time and is the second GPAC team ever to reach the final site.
“NAIA baseball on the national landscape is very good, very competitive,” Concordia coach Ryan Dupic said. “I think that’s why it’s so hard to advance deep into the postseason. Our guys have done a terrific job. Things kind of came together this year for us to make a deep run.”
Concordia, which has won a program-record 42 games, will play its opener in the double-elimination tournament at 5 p.m. Friday against Indiana Southeast, another team making its series debut. The Grenadiers defeated defending national champ Tennessee Wesleyan in their regional final.
The Bulldogs won three elimination games in 27 hours to advance. In all three games, Concordia used eighth-inning home runs to either pull ahead or pull away.
“I think we just have a good, balanced offense. The offense doesn’t rely on one person and that’s a pretty big key,” said Dupic, whose team averages nine runs a game and hits .342 as a team. “We feel no matter where we’re at in the order, we have a chance to put some really competitive at-bats together, find a way to score runs.”
In the championship game, Keaton Candor, Jakob Faulk and Teyt Johnson homered in the bottom of the eighth to turn a 5-3 deficit into a 7-5 win.
The Bulldogs have hit a program-record 90 homers this spring. Five Bulldogs have double-digit homers and eight have more than 40 RBIs. Joey Grabanski leads the way with 17 homers and 60 RBIs.
Dupic also thought his team had plenty of selfless at-bats throughout the Bellevue Regional.
“I think we have a close-knit group, they’re very connected,” the coach said. “The’ve really enjoyed this run and they want to keep it going. I have a high level of trust in our guys.”
Jake Fosgett improved to 9-0 with a 1.36 ERA with a win at regionals. Closer Nathan Buckallew won two games and had a save at regionals while Ryan Samuelson also earned a save. Dupic said “we’ll need everybody” on the staff to make a deep run at nationals.
Other Midlands notes:
» Mark Wateska was hired as Doane’s new athletic director. Wateska was at Stetson (Fla.), where he served as director of strength and conditioning since 2015. Jeff Johnson, the former A.D. at Papillion-La Vista South, served as interim athletic director since December, when Matt Franzen left to become football coach at Hastings College.
» Dave Gillespie will retire as Midland’s athletic director Tuesday. He held that post for eight years. Courtney Thomsen was be the school’s new A.D.
» While the NAIA track meet wraps up Friday, the NCAA Division II meet in taking place through Saturday in Allendale, Michigan.
» For the first time since the program started five years ago, Northeast CC women’s soccer (12-3-1) will play at the NJCAA Division II national tournament after winning its regional last Sunday. Naomi Pedroza, a Hastings grad who has 15 goals and 10 assists, was the regional MVP. The bracket for the June 4 through 9 tournament in Evans, Georgia, will be announced Friday.
» Steve Spongberg resigned as Hastings’ baseball coach after eight seasons.
