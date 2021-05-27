Concordia baseball has had a program-record season. Next up is the NAIA World Series

The best season in Concordia baseball history enters new territory this weekend, thanks to one of the team’s biggest strengths.

A potent offense proved to be the difference when the Bulldogs won the Bellevue Regional last week. Concordia heads to Lewiston, Idaho, for the NAIA World Series for the first time and is the second GPAC team ever to reach the final site.

“NAIA baseball on the national landscape is very good, very competitive,” Concordia coach Ryan Dupic said. “I think that’s why it’s so hard to advance deep into the postseason. Our guys have done a terrific job. Things kind of came together this year for us to make a deep run.”

Concordia, which has won a program-record 42 games, will play its opener in the double-elimination tournament at 5 p.m. Friday against Indiana Southeast, another team making its series debut. The Grenadiers defeated defending national champ Tennessee Wesleyan in their regional final.

The Bulldogs won three elimination games in 27 hours to advance. In all three games, Concordia used eighth-inning home runs to either pull ahead or pull away.