Concordia's rally falls short in loss to Indiana Southeast on first day of NAIA World Series

LEWISTON, Idaho — A late rally wasn’t enough for Concordia as the Bulldogs lost 4-2 to Indiana Southeast on the first day of the NAIA World Series.

Concordia, playing in the World Series for the first time, trailed 4-0 after Southeast scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Ben Berg delivered a two-run single in the eighth, but the Bulldogs stranded two runners. Concordia also had the tying run at the plate in the ninth before a strikeout ended the game.