Concordia's Taylor Cockerill captains the All-Midlands women's team

From the first game to the last, Taylor Cockerill’s influence was substantial for Concordia during her junior year.

Cockerill, who tore her ACL on the eve of the 2019-2020 season, came back to lead the Bulldogs in scoring (14.7 points per game), rebounding (6.5) and assists (3.2).

The 5-foot-9 guard from Waverly set the season’s tone in Concordia’s opener, finishing with 33 points and 14 rebounds.

“I don’t think she was 100% that first game,” coach Drew Olson said. “I think that showed her toughness, her competitiveness. I felt our freshmen really grew up, and I think they grew up because early on (Cockerill) carried them and then they gained confidence from her, understanding what it took at this level.”

But Olson said Cockerill’s leadership and the example she set for a young team were more important than the stats. Concordia graduated a large senior class in 2020, including All-Americans Philly Lammers and Grace Barry, when it was ranked No. 1 in the NAIA.

“(Taylor) is such a strong, physically gifted athlete,” Olson said. “In years past, she didn’t need to (rebound). But this year I think she knew there were more opportunities.”