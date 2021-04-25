Concordia's Taylor Cockerill captains the All-Midlands women's team

From the first game to the last, Taylor Cockerill’s influence was substantial for Concordia during her junior year.
Cockerill, who tore her ACL on the eve of the 2019-2020 season, came back to lead the Bulldogs in scoring (14.7 points per game), rebounding (6.5) and assists (3.2).
The 5-foot-9 guard from Waverly set the season’s tone in Concordia’s opener, finishing with 33 points and 14 rebounds.
“I don’t think she was 100% that first game,” coach Drew Olson said. “I think that showed her toughness, her competitiveness. I felt our freshmen really grew up, and I think they grew up because early on (Cockerill) carried them and then they gained confidence from her, understanding what it took at this level.”
But Olson said Cockerill’s leadership and the example she set for a young team were more important than the stats. Concordia graduated a large senior class in 2020, including All-Americans Philly Lammers and Grace Barry, when it was ranked No. 1 in the NAIA.
“(Taylor) is such a strong, physically gifted athlete,” Olson said. “In years past, she didn’t need to (rebound). But this year I think she knew there were more opportunities.”
Ultimately, Cockerill led Concordia to 22 wins and a berth in the national tournament, where it reached the quarterfinal. In the Bulldogs’ final game at nationals, Cockerill nearly had a triple-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.
“It was a fitting way statistically for her to go out,” Olson said.
Cockerill is captain of the All-Midlands NAIA/NCAA Division III team. She’s joined by freshman teammate Taysha Rushton, who hit 73 3-pointers.
Elexis Martinez led 17-7 Bellevue in scoring and rebounding, becoming the program’s career leader in those categories (1,674 points, 760 rebounds). Makenna Sullivan led 15-11 Midland in rebounding, assists, steals and blocks.
NCAA DII
Elisa Backes, who led UNK in scoring while coming off the bench, is the captain of the Division II team, showing the depth and balance the Lopers displayed this season.
UNK went 23-4, won the MIAA tournament for the first time and played in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2009.
Klaire Kirsch and Brooke Carlson, a former all-stater at Elkhorn, were the top rebounders for UNK, which was one of Division II’s top defensive teams. Its coach, Carrie Eighmey, was named the national coach of the year.
Wayne State’s Erin Norling increased her career point total to 1,597 with the Wildcats, while point guard Hayley Busse has 1,168 career points.
Junior college
Omaha Northwest graduate Ale’jah Douglas led Western Nebraska to the NJCAA tournament quarterfinals, including a win over No. 1 Jones College when she had 27 points and 12 rebounds. She also scored 35 in WNCC’s regional semifinal earlier this month.
North Platte reached the NJCAA Division II nationals as Diamond Moore-Heath had eight double-doubles on the season.
Overall, five of the state’s six jucos had double-digit wins in a season that started late because of the pandemic.
Teams
NCAA DIVISION II
G — Hayley Busse, Wayne State, 14.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg
F — *Elisa Backes, UNK, 13.4 ppg;4.9 rpg
F — Erin Norling, Wayne State, 16.3 ppg, 6.8 rpg
F — Klaire Kirsch, UNK, 7.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg
C — Brooke Carlson, UNK, 10.4 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Honorable mention: Chadron: Taryn Foxen, Jori Peters. UNK: Kelsey Sanger, Haley Simental. Wayne State: Kylie Hammer, Autumn Mlinar.
NAIA
G — *Taylor Cockerill, Concordia, 14.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg
G — Faith Ross, Bellevue, 12.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg
G — Taysha Rushton, Concordia, 14.4 ppg, 2.6 apg
F — Elexis Martinez, Bellevue, 16.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg
F — Makenna Sullivan, Midland, 10.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg
Honorable mention: Bellevue: Jamie Winkler. Concordia: Mackenzie Koepke, Rylee Pauli. Doane: Madison Davis, Haylee Heits. Hastings: Carley Leners, Kaitlyn Schmit. Midland: Lexis Haase, Peyton Wingert. Nebraska Wesleyan: Johanna Vandenack. Peru State: Dayna Dewitt, Maddy Duncan. College of St. Mary: Honnah Leo, Clare Lewandowski. York: Julia Trujillo.
JUNIOR COLLEGE
G — Ky Buell, Western Nebraska, 10.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg
G — *Ale'jah Douglas, WNCC, 18.4 ppg, 4.9 apg
G — Ally Stewart, Southeast, 15.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg
F — Diamond Moore-Heath, North Platte, 13.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg
F — Taylor Peter, Northeast, 15.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg
Honorable mention: Central: Brittney Veik. McCook: Estrella Avalos, Amiya Dartest, Gail Whiting. Northeast: Ashley Hassett, Patricija Peric. North Platte: Janay Brauer, Kayla Pope. Southeast: Hunter Hartshorn, Jayden Widener. Western Nebraska: Lindsey Mahoukou, Ashley Panem.
* — denotes team captains
