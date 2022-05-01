Cornhusker Cup winner Mason Gerdes had 'quick' strategy to nab top trapshoot honors

DONIPHAN, Neb. — Cornhusker Cup champion Mason Gerdes had a strategy, despite battling winds of up to 40 miles per hour during the 52nd Cornhusker Trapshoot on Saturday.

“Shoot ’em fast, shoot ’em quick right out of the trap,” the Raymond Central 11th-grader said. “Just don’t let it bother you and focus on the next one.”

Gerdes broke 65 of 75 handicap targets from 24 yards Saturday. That combined with Friday’s 71 at 16 yards gave him a winning score of 136. Cooper Koeppen of Malcom 4-H was second at 133.

“I thought I was in a pretty good position when I came back today,” said Gerdes, who has competed at the event since sixth grade. “I knew I had to do something pretty good to get to the top and I went out with my head straight and shot 65 of them and ended up at the top.”

Millard West repeated as overall high school team champion with the same five shooters as last year: Peyton Anderson, Drake Pietryga, Ben Wilweding, Aiden Alward and Brandon Fish finished with 594 out of 750.

Janice Tejeda of Ashland 4-H scored 124 to win the girls individual title. Raymond Central Gold was the girls team champion and Louisville 4-H Gold was the top 4-H team.

Top overall boys: 1. Mason Gerdes, Raymond Central Blue, 136 of 150. 2. Cooper Koeppen, Malcom 4-H Blue, 133. 3. Creedance Jankowski, Cougar 4-H Orange, 132. 4. Spencer Landers, Centura Burgundy, 129. 5. Carson Downs, Louisville 4-H Gold, 128. 6. Mike Roddy, Cougar 4-H Blue, 128. 7. Riley Brodersen, Blair Blue, 128. 8. Andrew Stadler, HTRS, 125. 9. Dillon Simpson, Karp and Krow 4-H G, 125. 10. Kaleb Thomas, Merrick County 4-H 1, 125.

Top overall girls: 1. Janice Tejeda, Ashland 4-H 1, 124 of 150. 2. Quinn Moravec, Oak Creek 4-H 1, 122. 3. Izzy Jansen, Duchesne 1, 122.

4-H teams: 1. Louisville 4-H Gold (Caden Smart, Brandon Williams, Gage Scholting, Carson Downs, Alex Michalski), 593 of 750. 2. Malcom 4-H Blue, 592. 3. Sidney Sharpshooters 4-H Black, 568.

Top high school boys teams: 1. Millard West A (Peyton Anderson, Drake Pietryga, Ben Wilweding, Aiden Alward, Brandon Fish), 594 of 750. 2. Centura Burgundy, 591. 3. Douglas County West Platinum, 588. 4. Raymond Central Blue, 587. 5. Minden 1, 579. 6. Norfolk Lutheran, 574.

Top high school girls teams: 1. Raymond Central Gold (Ellianna Lamay, Jaelynn Kliment, Josie Lahm, Ayla Rech, Sophia Cadotte), 527 of 750. 2. Norris, 519. 3. Papillion-La Vista 2, 512.

Yardage winners — 18-19 yards: Carter Anderson, Gothenburg 1, 59 of 75. 20-21: Jaxson Day, Millard West, 58 of 75 (won shootoff). 22-23: Riley Brodersen, Blair Blue, 60 of 75 (won shootoff). 24-25: Cooper Koeppen, Malcom 4-H Blue, 60 of 75.