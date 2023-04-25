More than 2,400 students in grades 6-12 are expected to compete in the 53rd Annual Cornhusker Trap Shoot Thursday to Saturday on the home grounds of the Nebraska Trapshooting Association in Doniphan, Nebraska.

Joining Nebraskans typically are shooters from Missouri, Colorado, Kansas and South Dakota. More than 900 junior high and more than 1,500 senior high students are expected to compete.

“We’re looking forward to another year of fantastic competition,” Shoot Director Hunter Nikolai said. “This showcase is one of the largest youth events in the state, and they always put on a great show.”

Competition will take place in individual and team divisions.

Junior high students (grades 6-8) will shoot 100 16-yard targets Thursday. High school competitors (grades 9-12) will shoot 75 16-yard targets Friday, then 75 handicap targets Saturday.

The high school shooter with the highest combined score will earn the Cornhusker Cup. Competition begins at 8 a.m. each day.

The Cornhusker Trap Shoot is open nationwide to all shooters in grades 6-12 who have completed a hunter education course.

The NTA home grounds are 3 miles south of Interstate 80 exit 312 on U.S. 281. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the NTA are hosts.

Visit Cornhusker-trap.com for more information.