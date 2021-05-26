Council Bluffs angler crushes Iowa state record for long-nosed gar

Chris Cates wasn’t doing any cartwheels Wednesday when he learned that he had indeed caught an Iowa state record long-nosed gar.

“I’m more of a catfisherman,” he said. “My wife is more excited than I am.”

Cates was fishing alone Tuesday near Wilson Island on the Iowa side of the Missouri River when he decided to call it quits. He started reeling in both of his lines when he realized he had something on one of them.

At first he thought it was a nice cat. But then the gar jumped out of the water behind his boat. A fish native to Iowa, they’re common in the river.

“It started fighting pretty hard,” Cates said.

Encouraged by wife Roxanne, he took the gar to Woods Sporting Goods near Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs to get it weighed on the certified scale there. It checked in at 22.2 pounds and 53¼ inches long.

Fisheries biologist Bryan Hayes, who certified the fish Wednesday for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the previous record was 20 pounds, 13 ounces caught in 2014 in the Mississippi River.