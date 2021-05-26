Council Bluffs angler crushes Iowa state record for long-nosed gar

Chris Cates wasn’t doing any cartwheels Wednesday when he learned that he had indeed caught an Iowa state record long-nosed gar.
“I’m more of a catfisherman,” he said. “My wife is more excited than I am.”
Cates was fishing alone Tuesday near Wilson Island on the Iowa side of the Missouri River when he decided to call it quits. He started reeling in both of his lines when he realized he had something on one of them.
At first he thought it was a nice cat. But then the gar jumped out of the water behind his boat. A fish native to Iowa, they’re common in the river.
“It started fighting pretty hard,” Cates said.
Encouraged by wife Roxanne, he took the gar to Woods Sporting Goods near Lake Manawa in Council Bluffs to get it weighed on the certified scale there. It checked in at 22.2 pounds and 53¼ inches long.
Fisheries biologist Bryan Hayes, who certified the fish Wednesday for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said the previous record was 20 pounds, 13 ounces caught in 2014 in the Mississippi River.
“Records are usually broken by ounces or maybe a half a pound,” he said. “This one kind of crushes it by breaking it by a pound and a half. This is kind of a significant step up.”
Hayes said flooding on the Missouri, which has happened twice in the past 10 years, has doubled the room and space for fish to roam. That causes huge increases in reproduction and growth.
“It allowed us to grow big fish over here,” he said.
Cates fishes five or six times a week in the Missouri when he finishes his shift at the Council Bluffs Country Club. The 37-year-old said he’s been fishing for years.
He’s not doing any bragging about the record; he’s leaving that to Roxanne. But he is keeping the gar in his freezer just in case he does decide to get it mounted.
Everything would be different if he had, say, topped the state record for a blue catfish, the big boys of the Missouri. Then the fish would have had to top 101 pounds.
Hayes said blue catfish numbers appear to be on the rise, so Cates could still get a chance. Cates’ biggest cat so far has been 80 pounds.
“It’s always good to get these records out here in the western part of the state,” Hayes said.
