Creighton to honor Bob Gibson one year after his death

Creighton University will hold a Celebration of Life for Bob Gibson on Oct. 2 at Sokol Arena.

The date marks the one-year anniversary of the Baseball Hall of Famer's death and the 53rd anniversary of his 17-strikeout performance in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series.

Gibson attended Omaha Tech before he enrolled at Creighton, where he starred in both baseball and basketball. Gibson finished his college career in 1957 but remains in the top-five in CU history in free throws made (418), free throw attempts (575) and scoring average (20.2 ppg.). In 1968, he became the first member of the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame.

After college, Gibson spent a year with the Harlem Globetrotters before he began to play professional baseball for the St. Louis. He would play 17 seasons in the Majors with the Cardinals and developed into one of the greatest pitchers of all-time. He finished with 251 wins and 3,117 strikeouts, and his 1.12 ERA in 1968 remains the best in the MLB in the last 100 years. In 1981, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.