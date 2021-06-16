Creighton's Nate Vontz leads Nebraska men’s match-play qualifier

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Creighton junior Nate Vontz posted the lowest 36-hole score in a Nebraska men’s match-play qualifier.

Vontz followed Tuesday’s 64 with a 67 on a hot, windy Wednesday afternoon at Wild Horse to finish at 13-under 131.

“It definitely was a new day, playing in the afternoon, the wind picking up and it being 105 today or whatever,’’ the Lincoln Southwest product said. “I just hung there, beat the heat and kept it rolling.”

The highlight to his round was a holed shot from 157 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th hole.

“I was kind of on a downslope, so I was able to hit a gap wedge,’’ Vontz said. “It took a hugh bounce left, came back into the picture and rolled right it. Kind of cool.”

Thursday is a new day for the 32 who advanced to match play. Two rounds of matches will trim the field to eight for Friday’s quarterfinals, with the semifinals Friday afternoon and the 36-hole final on Saturday.

Vontz was one of 10 golfers to break par for 36 holes. The cut of 5-over 149 — no playoff was needed — was a record for 36-hole qualifying. Wednesday’s setup had the course at 6,932 yards.