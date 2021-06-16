 Skip to main content
Creighton's Nate Vontz leads Nebraska men’s match-play qualifier
GOLF

Check out the golf courses in the Omaha metro.

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Creighton junior Nate Vontz posted the lowest 36-hole score in a Nebraska men’s match-play qualifier.

Vontz followed Tuesday’s 64 with a 67 on a hot, windy Wednesday afternoon at Wild Horse to finish at 13-under 131.

“It definitely was a new day, playing in the afternoon, the wind picking up and it being 105 today or whatever,’’ the Lincoln Southwest product said. “I just hung there, beat the heat and kept it rolling.”

The highlight to his round was a holed shot from 157 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th hole.

“I was kind of on a downslope, so I was able to hit a gap wedge,’’ Vontz said. “It took a hugh bounce left, came back into the picture and rolled right it. Kind of cool.”

Thursday is a new day for the 32 who advanced to match play. Two rounds of matches will trim the field to eight for Friday’s quarterfinals, with the semifinals Friday afternoon and the 36-hole final on Saturday.

Vontz was one of 10 golfers to break par for 36 holes. The cut of 5-over 149 — no playoff was needed — was a record for 36-hole qualifying. Wednesday’s setup had the course at 6,932 yards.

Jake Boor and defending Nebraska Amateur champion Andy Sajevic, both from Omaha, were Vontz’s closest pursuers. Each had 68-69—137 totals.

David Easley of Lincoln fired the day’s low round of 66 to get to 2-under. Ryan Nietfeldt of Omaha, the runner-up last year and the winner of two Nebraska Golf Association majors at Wild Horse, matched par 72 Wednesday but missed the cut by two strokes at 151.

Thursday's first-round matches

7:30 a.m.: Vontz (1) vs. Ghilardi (32).

7:40: Gutschewski (16) vs. Atkinson (17).

7:50: Spellerberg (8) vs. Tickle (25).

8: Narzzano (9) vs. Janssen (24).

8:10: Zielinski (4) vs. Kluver (29).

8:20: Schaefer (13) vs. Jabenis (20).

8:30: Badura (5) vs. Thompson (28).

8:40: Malleck (12) vs. Feddersen (21).

8:50: Boor (2) vs. Heimes (31).

9: Bills (15) vs. Minzel (18).

9:10: Nelko (7) vs. Woodhead (26).

9:20: Easley (10) vs. Blair (23).

9:30: A. Sajevic (3) vs. Stock (30).

9:40: Hale (14) vs. Brueggemann (19).

9:50: Carbaugh (6) vs. Lawson (27).

10: Rowe (11) vs. D’Ercole (22).

Second-round matches: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. tee times.

Wednesday's results

Nate Vontz, Lincoln, 64-67—131

Jake Boor, Omaha, 68-69—137

Andy Sajevic, Omaha, 68-69—137

Caleb Badura, Aurora, 67-72—139

Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 69-70—139

Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, 71-70—141

Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge, 72-69—141

Tristan Nelko, Plymouth, 70-71—141

David Easley, Lincoln, 76-66—142

Geronimo Narizzano, Beatrice, 73-69—142

Mason Hale, Atkinson, 72-72—144

Brad Rowe, Omaha, 73-71—144

Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 69-75—144

Reed Malleck, York, 67-77—144

Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 75-70—145

Travis Minzel, Lincoln, 68-77—145

Luke Gutschewski, Omaha, 71-74—145

Glenn Bills, Grand Island, 74-71—145

Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln, 73-73—146

Grant Jabenis, Omaha, 77-69—146

Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 78-69—147

Drew D'Ercole, Papillion, 72-75—147

Danny Woodhead, Omaha, 70-78—148

Jack Tickle, Omaha, 75-73—148

Vance Janssen, Blair, 72-76—148

Ethan Blair, Omaha, 74-74—148

Lance Lawson, Norfolk, 73-75—148

Ty Heimes, Battle Creek, 76-73—149

Jake Kluver, Norfolk, 78-71—149

Jackson Thompson, Omaha, 79-70—149

Christian Ghilardi, Lincoln, 75-74—149

Colton Stock, Omaha, 75-74—149

FAILED TO QUALIFY

Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island, 74-76—150

Tyler Ehresman, Lincoln, 76-74—150

Kevin Bryson, Lincoln, 74-76—150

Kirby Smith, Omaha, 73-77—150

Ivan Yabut, Omaha, 74-76—150

Will Mullin, Omaha, 73-77—150

Rob Mullin, Omaha, 74-76—150

Andrew Whittaker, Omaha, 75-75—150

Jim Camplin, Grand Island, 78-72—150

Matthew Quandt, Omaha, 77-74—151

Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, 79-72—151

Doug Mitchell, Kearney, 75-76—151

Marcus Holling, Grand Island, 81-70—151

Dan Huston, Omaha, 74-77—151

Alex Zillig, La Vista, 74-77—151

Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 74-77—151

Geran Sander, Lincoln, 74-77—151

Miles Russell, Omaha, 83-69—152

Jack Davis, La Vista, 75-77—152

Josh Peters, Omaha, 78-74—152

Wes Bernt, Kearney, 79-73—152

CJ Farber, Kearney, 76-76—152

Jackson Benge, Omaha, 77-75—152

Calvin Freeman, Table Rock, 75-77—152

Rex Soulliere, Omaha, 78-75—153

Andrew Paquette, Beatrice, 77-76—153

Will Topolski, Lincoln, 77-76—153

Jay Moore, Lincoln, 78-75—153

Zach Hoffman, Omaha, 74-79—153

Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 79-74—153

Tyler Dowling, Kearney, 77-76—153

Rockney Peck, Wisner, 77-76—153

Ryan Fregeau, Omaha, 77-77—154

Dylan McCabe, Omaha, 77-77—154

Luke Grossnicklaus, Kearney, 77-77—154

Patrick Clare, Lincoln, 75-80—155

Scott Tridle, Lincoln, 80-75—155

Ryan Knispel, Omaha, 81-75—156

Kaleb Fullerton, Omaha, 80-76—156

Noah Miller, Papillion, 79-77—156

Tucker Knaak, Plainview, 72-84—156

Richard Orth III, Omaha, 82-75—157

John Lapour, Omaha, 78-79—157

Chad Geiger, Lincoln, 77-80—157

MJ Shalhoob, Omaha, 85-72—157

Jack Musil, Omaha, 78-79—157

Jacob Woodmancy, Grant, 78-79—157

Andrew Bradshaw, Omaha, 85-73—158

Connor Steichen, Omaha, 80-78—158

Tristan Bade, Hickman, 83-75—158

Brandt Radloff, Omaha, 77-82—159

Kody Sander, Lincoln, 82-77—159

Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 85-74—159

Marcus Eriksen, Grand Island, 74-85—159

Jon Smith, Doniphan, 76-83—159

Jake Matzner, McCool Junction, 77-83—160

Cody Dunagan, Lincoln, 77-83—160

Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 76-84—160

Marshal Obal, Columbus, 82-78—160

Arthur Patton, Scottsbluff, 81-80—161

Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 83-78—161

Luke McCann, Papillion, 78-83—161

David Allen, Omaha, 80-81—161

Jeremy Peters, Ogallala, 76-85—161

Bryce Vuncannon, Columbus, 77-84—161

Clay Peterson, Lincoln, 79-82—161

Jake Scherer, Gothenburg, 86-76—162

Jeff Holsten, Gothenburg, 84-78—162

Josh D'Ercole, Papillion, 80-82—162

Vincent Nigro, Omaha, 81-81—162

Michael Copich, Lincoln, 81-81—162

Jeff Anderson, Lincoln, 77-85—162

Kasch Morrison, North Platte, 80-82—162

Parker Jones, Omaha, 82-81—163

Porter Topp, Omaha, 88-75—163

Chris Kelly, Omaha, 84-79—163

Jacob Goertz, Omaha, 83-80—163

Jordan Hart, Omaha, 81-82—163

Cole Schroer, Kearney, 79-84—163

Trevor Oberg, McCook, 78-85—163

Jayden Jones, North Platte, 77-86—163

Smokey Cornelius, Cozad, 81-83—164

Sam Morse, Columbus, 78-86—164

Michael Gomez, Alliance, 87-78—165

Kolby Brown, Omaha, 81-84—165

Luke Strako, Omaha, 82-83—165

Ryan Smith, Grand Island, 81-85—166

Ted Bengston, Wausa, 81-85—166

Evan Russo, Yutan, 88-80—168

Jeff Lamontagne, Papillion, 83-85—168

Jack Song, Omaha, 83-86—169

Mason Burger, Papillion, 81-88—169

Colby Watkins, Omaha, 83-87—170

Ethan Shaw, Aurora, 85-86—171

Justin Melnick, Omaha, 81-90—171

Kyle Moore, Omaha, 88-85—173

Elliot Carlson, Lincoln, 90-85—175

Ryan Seevers, York, 87-89—176

John Nowaczyk, Omaha, 81-97—178

TJ Schleisman, Omaha, 84-97—181

Brady Davis, Fremont, 83-98—181

Craig Trofholz, North Platte, 97-87—184

Jake Lingenfelter, Plainview, 96-93—189

Brayden Cook, Beatrice, 100-89—189

Preston Cedergren, Omaha, 95-99—194

Jacob Hellman, Omaha, 84-NS —NS

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

