Creighton's Nate Vontz leads Nebraska men’s match-play qualifier

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Creighton junior Nate Vontz posted the lowest 36-hole score in a Nebraska men’s match-play qualifier.
Vontz followed Tuesday’s 64 with a 67 on a hot, windy Wednesday afternoon at Wild Horse to finish at 13-under 131.
“It definitely was a new day, playing in the afternoon, the wind picking up and it being 105 today or whatever,’’ the Lincoln Southwest product said. “I just hung there, beat the heat and kept it rolling.”
The highlight to his round was a holed shot from 157 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th hole.
“I was kind of on a downslope, so I was able to hit a gap wedge,’’ Vontz said. “It took a hugh bounce left, came back into the picture and rolled right it. Kind of cool.”
Thursday is a new day for the 32 who advanced to match play. Two rounds of matches will trim the field to eight for Friday’s quarterfinals, with the semifinals Friday afternoon and the 36-hole final on Saturday.
Vontz was one of 10 golfers to break par for 36 holes. The cut of 5-over 149 — no playoff was needed — was a record for 36-hole qualifying. Wednesday’s setup had the course at 6,932 yards.
Jake Boor and defending Nebraska Amateur champion Andy Sajevic, both from Omaha, were Vontz’s closest pursuers. Each had 68-69—137 totals.
David Easley of Lincoln fired the day’s low round of 66 to get to 2-under. Ryan Nietfeldt of Omaha, the runner-up last year and the winner of two Nebraska Golf Association majors at Wild Horse, matched par 72 Wednesday but missed the cut by two strokes at 151.
Thursday's first-round matches
7:30 a.m.: Vontz (1) vs. Ghilardi (32).
7:40: Gutschewski (16) vs. Atkinson (17).
7:50: Spellerberg (8) vs. Tickle (25).
8: Narzzano (9) vs. Janssen (24).
8:10: Zielinski (4) vs. Kluver (29).
8:20: Schaefer (13) vs. Jabenis (20).
8:30: Badura (5) vs. Thompson (28).
8:40: Malleck (12) vs. Feddersen (21).
8:50: Boor (2) vs. Heimes (31).
9: Bills (15) vs. Minzel (18).
9:10: Nelko (7) vs. Woodhead (26).
9:20: Easley (10) vs. Blair (23).
9:30: A. Sajevic (3) vs. Stock (30).
9:40: Hale (14) vs. Brueggemann (19).
9:50: Carbaugh (6) vs. Lawson (27).
10: Rowe (11) vs. D’Ercole (22).
Second-round matches: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. tee times.
Wednesday's results
Nate Vontz, Lincoln, 64-67—131
Jake Boor, Omaha, 68-69—137
Andy Sajevic, Omaha, 68-69—137
Caleb Badura, Aurora, 67-72—139
Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 69-70—139
Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, 71-70—141
Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge, 72-69—141
Tristan Nelko, Plymouth, 70-71—141
David Easley, Lincoln, 76-66—142
Geronimo Narizzano, Beatrice, 73-69—142
Mason Hale, Atkinson, 72-72—144
Brad Rowe, Omaha, 73-71—144
Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 69-75—144
Reed Malleck, York, 67-77—144
Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 75-70—145
Travis Minzel, Lincoln, 68-77—145
Luke Gutschewski, Omaha, 71-74—145
Glenn Bills, Grand Island, 74-71—145
Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln, 73-73—146
Grant Jabenis, Omaha, 77-69—146
Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 78-69—147
Drew D'Ercole, Papillion, 72-75—147
Danny Woodhead, Omaha, 70-78—148
Jack Tickle, Omaha, 75-73—148
Vance Janssen, Blair, 72-76—148
Ethan Blair, Omaha, 74-74—148
Lance Lawson, Norfolk, 73-75—148
Ty Heimes, Battle Creek, 76-73—149
Jake Kluver, Norfolk, 78-71—149
Jackson Thompson, Omaha, 79-70—149
Christian Ghilardi, Lincoln, 75-74—149
Colton Stock, Omaha, 75-74—149
FAILED TO QUALIFY
Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island, 74-76—150
Tyler Ehresman, Lincoln, 76-74—150
Kevin Bryson, Lincoln, 74-76—150
Kirby Smith, Omaha, 73-77—150
Ivan Yabut, Omaha, 74-76—150
Will Mullin, Omaha, 73-77—150
Rob Mullin, Omaha, 74-76—150
Andrew Whittaker, Omaha, 75-75—150
Jim Camplin, Grand Island, 78-72—150
Matthew Quandt, Omaha, 77-74—151
Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, 79-72—151
Doug Mitchell, Kearney, 75-76—151
Marcus Holling, Grand Island, 81-70—151
Dan Huston, Omaha, 74-77—151
Alex Zillig, La Vista, 74-77—151
Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 74-77—151
Geran Sander, Lincoln, 74-77—151
Miles Russell, Omaha, 83-69—152
Jack Davis, La Vista, 75-77—152
Josh Peters, Omaha, 78-74—152
Wes Bernt, Kearney, 79-73—152
CJ Farber, Kearney, 76-76—152
Jackson Benge, Omaha, 77-75—152
Calvin Freeman, Table Rock, 75-77—152
Rex Soulliere, Omaha, 78-75—153
Andrew Paquette, Beatrice, 77-76—153
Will Topolski, Lincoln, 77-76—153
Jay Moore, Lincoln, 78-75—153
Zach Hoffman, Omaha, 74-79—153
Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 79-74—153
Tyler Dowling, Kearney, 77-76—153
Rockney Peck, Wisner, 77-76—153
Ryan Fregeau, Omaha, 77-77—154
Dylan McCabe, Omaha, 77-77—154
Luke Grossnicklaus, Kearney, 77-77—154
Patrick Clare, Lincoln, 75-80—155
Scott Tridle, Lincoln, 80-75—155
Ryan Knispel, Omaha, 81-75—156
Kaleb Fullerton, Omaha, 80-76—156
Noah Miller, Papillion, 79-77—156
Tucker Knaak, Plainview, 72-84—156
Richard Orth III, Omaha, 82-75—157
John Lapour, Omaha, 78-79—157
Chad Geiger, Lincoln, 77-80—157
MJ Shalhoob, Omaha, 85-72—157
Jack Musil, Omaha, 78-79—157
Jacob Woodmancy, Grant, 78-79—157
Andrew Bradshaw, Omaha, 85-73—158
Connor Steichen, Omaha, 80-78—158
Tristan Bade, Hickman, 83-75—158
Brandt Radloff, Omaha, 77-82—159
Kody Sander, Lincoln, 82-77—159
Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, 85-74—159
Marcus Eriksen, Grand Island, 74-85—159
Jon Smith, Doniphan, 76-83—159
Jake Matzner, McCool Junction, 77-83—160
Cody Dunagan, Lincoln, 77-83—160
Trevor Gutschewski, Omaha, 76-84—160
Marshal Obal, Columbus, 82-78—160
Arthur Patton, Scottsbluff, 81-80—161
Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 83-78—161
Luke McCann, Papillion, 78-83—161
David Allen, Omaha, 80-81—161
Jeremy Peters, Ogallala, 76-85—161
Bryce Vuncannon, Columbus, 77-84—161
Clay Peterson, Lincoln, 79-82—161
Jake Scherer, Gothenburg, 86-76—162
Jeff Holsten, Gothenburg, 84-78—162
Josh D'Ercole, Papillion, 80-82—162
Vincent Nigro, Omaha, 81-81—162
Michael Copich, Lincoln, 81-81—162
Jeff Anderson, Lincoln, 77-85—162
Kasch Morrison, North Platte, 80-82—162
Parker Jones, Omaha, 82-81—163
Porter Topp, Omaha, 88-75—163
Chris Kelly, Omaha, 84-79—163
Jacob Goertz, Omaha, 83-80—163
Jordan Hart, Omaha, 81-82—163
Cole Schroer, Kearney, 79-84—163
Trevor Oberg, McCook, 78-85—163
Jayden Jones, North Platte, 77-86—163
Smokey Cornelius, Cozad, 81-83—164
Sam Morse, Columbus, 78-86—164
Michael Gomez, Alliance, 87-78—165
Kolby Brown, Omaha, 81-84—165
Luke Strako, Omaha, 82-83—165
Ryan Smith, Grand Island, 81-85—166
Ted Bengston, Wausa, 81-85—166
Evan Russo, Yutan, 88-80—168
Jeff Lamontagne, Papillion, 83-85—168
Jack Song, Omaha, 83-86—169
Mason Burger, Papillion, 81-88—169
Colby Watkins, Omaha, 83-87—170
Ethan Shaw, Aurora, 85-86—171
Justin Melnick, Omaha, 81-90—171
Kyle Moore, Omaha, 88-85—173
Elliot Carlson, Lincoln, 90-85—175
Ryan Seevers, York, 87-89—176
John Nowaczyk, Omaha, 81-97—178
TJ Schleisman, Omaha, 84-97—181
Brady Davis, Fremont, 83-98—181
Craig Trofholz, North Platte, 97-87—184
Jake Lingenfelter, Plainview, 96-93—189
Brayden Cook, Beatrice, 100-89—189
Preston Cedergren, Omaha, 95-99—194
Jacob Hellman, Omaha, 84-NS —NS