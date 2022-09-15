Dairon Blanco's big day helps Omaha Storm Chasers beat Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dairon Blanco had three doubles and a home run among his five hits Thursday to help the Omaha Storm Chasers beat Columbus 13-6.

Blanco finished with four RBIs, scored three times and also stole his 40th base of the season. Leadoff hitter Maikel Garcia added four hits and scored four times.

Omaha trailed 6-5 after five innings before scoring three in the sixth to take the lead for good.

Blanco's RBI double tied it then Edward Olivares and Jakson Reetz followed with RBI singles. Jimmy Govern added a two-run homer in the seventh and Brent Rooker smacked a three-run double in the ninth.

The Chasers, who have won the first three games of the series, and Columbus will play at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

Omaha (68-70) .............. 310 103 203—13 17 1

At Columbus (78-58) ...... 001 500 000— 6 11 2

W: Weiss, 4-1. L: Tully, 8-6. 2B: O, Blanco 3, Garcia 2, Rooker, Fermin. C, Mercado, Valera, Brooks. HR: O, Blanco (13), Govern (5), Dungan (9).