 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Damia Viader scores twice as Union Omaha defeats North Carolina FC
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Damia Viader scores twice as Union Omaha defeats North Carolina FC

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

CARY, N.C. — Damia Viader scored early in both halves to lead Union Omaha to a 3-0 win over North Carolina FC on Saturday night.

Viader scored on an Evan Conway assist in the seventh minute to give the Owls a quick lead. Viader converted a penalty kick in the opening minutes of the second half.

Ricardo Rivera tacked on Union Omaha's final goal in the 85th minute, converting a cross from JP Scearce.

The three goals were the most Union Omaha has scored in its last 10 matches.​ The Owls outshot North Carolina 13-10, including 8-2 in the opening half.

Union Omaha returns home to face Toronto FC II on Sept. 11.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert