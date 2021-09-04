Damia Viader scores twice as Union Omaha defeats North Carolina FC

CARY, N.C. — Damia Viader scored early in both halves to lead Union Omaha to a 3-0 win over North Carolina FC on Saturday night.

Viader scored on an Evan Conway assist in the seventh minute to give the Owls a quick lead. Viader converted a penalty kick in the opening minutes of the second half.

Ricardo Rivera tacked on Union Omaha's final goal in the 85th minute, converting a cross from JP Scearce.

The three goals were the most Union Omaha has scored in its last 10 matches.​ The Owls outshot North Carolina 13-10, including 8-2 in the opening half.

Union Omaha returns home to face Toronto FC II on Sept. 11.

