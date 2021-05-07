Damia Viader's goal and assist lead Union Omaha to win over Fort Lauderdale FC

Union Omaha defender Damia Viader, a former Iowa Western standout, had a goal and an assist to help the Owls earn a 2-0 win over Fort Lauderdale FC Friday night.

It marked the second match of the season for Union Omaha (2-0), which also won its April 24 opener 2-0 over South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Forward Evan Conway scored the first goal of the season two weeks ago. He got his second goal Friday, putting the Owls ahead 1-0 by guiding in a low cross from Viader in the 31st minute. Viader's left-footed shot to the opposite corner of the goal sealed the win — his first goal of the season came in the 71st minute Friday.

Fort Lauderdale (2-3) ended up with 61% of the possession, but it recorded just three shots on target.

Union Omaha's Friday match marked its first of six consecutive road games on its early season schedule. The Owls are in action again on Wednesday when they play at New England Revolution II.