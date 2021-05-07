Damia Viader's goal and assist lead Union Omaha to win over Fort Lauderdale FC

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life. Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Union Omaha defender Damia Viader, a former Iowa Western standout, had a goal and an assist to help the Owls earn a 2-0 win over Fort Lauderdale FC Friday night.
It marked the second match of the season for Union Omaha (2-0), which also won its April 24 opener 2-0 over South Georgia Tormenta FC.
Forward Evan Conway scored the first goal of the season two weeks ago. He got his second goal Friday, putting the Owls ahead 1-0 by guiding in a low cross from Viader in the 31st minute. Viader's left-footed shot to the opposite corner of the goal sealed the win — his first goal of the season came in the 71st minute Friday.
Fort Lauderdale (2-3) ended up with 61% of the possession, but it recorded just three shots on target.
Union Omaha's Friday match marked its first of six consecutive road games on its early season schedule. The Owls are in action again on Wednesday when they play at New England Revolution II.
Photos: Union Omaha vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC
Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, left, and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi fight for a header in the first half on Saturday.
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu, left, grabs the ball after South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi, center and Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, right, were fighting for control in the first half on Saturday.
From left: Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa, Abdul Illal Osumanu, Head Coach Jay Mims, Abdul Illal Osumanu and Daltyn Knutson talk on the field before the start of their game against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa, left, kicks the ball away from South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi, in the first half on Saturday.
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu watches a shot from South Georgia Tormenta FC go wide in the first half on Saturday.
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Nick O'Callaghan, left, grabs a hold of Union Omaha's Devin Boyce in the first half on Saturday.
South Georgia Tormenta FC keeper Pablo Jara can't stop this first half goal by Union Omaha's Evan Conway on Saturday.
Fans watch Union Omaha take on South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Marco Micaletto, right, tries to block a kick by Union Omaha's Daltyn Knutson in the first half on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce, right and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Nick O'Callaghan go up for a header in the first half on Saturday.
Union Omaha President Martie Cordaro announces they are retiring the No. 1 for the city of Omaha, before their game against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Ricardo Gomez, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Damia Viader in the second half on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst , right, tries to keep ahead of South Georgia Tormenta FC's Sergi Nus in the second half on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader prepares for a kick against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader tries to steal the ball from South Georgia Tormenta FC's 's Curtis Thorn in the second half on Saturday.
South Georgia Tormenta FC's 's Curtis Thorn, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Evan Conway in the second half on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway, left, and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Sergi Nus go up for a header in the first half on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Connor Doyle shows his displeasure with an official's call in the second half against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Fans watch as the Union Omaha take the field against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Fans watch Union Omaha South take on Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu directs his team in the first half against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa races down the pitch against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst, left, races South Georgia Tormenta FC keeper Pablo Jara to the ball in the first half on Saturday.
