FOOTBALL

Darrell Mudra, 93, began career in Omaha with well-known figures, then become one

  Updated
Long before Darrell Mudra embarked on his College Football Hall of Fame coaching career, the Omaha native was connected to some of the state’s well-known sports figures in the 1940s and 1950s.

Mudra played for Cornie Collin at Omaha South, once scoring three second-half touchdowns on long runs against Omaha North, and was on his basketball team.

He was an all-conference football player at Peru State coached by Al Wheeler. When he coached the Omaha Phillips youth football team to the 1951 Santa Claus Bowl national finals (the Omahans lost a tiebreaker for the title), his line coach was future PGA hall of famer Gary Wiren.

092522-owh-spo-obit2

Arizona coach Darrell Mudra is flanked by his two quarterbacks, Mark Driscoll, left and Bruce Lee as they hold a copy of telegram from Apollo 8 commander Col. Frank Borman, an Arizona native, on Dec. 28, 1968. The telegram was sent to the team by Borman's wife Sue, an alumni of Arizona, wishing them well in their Sun Bowl game against Auburn. Mudra, a college football hall of fame coach, who won better than 70% of his games and two national championships in a career spanning the 1950s through 1980s, died Wednesday. He was 93.

Mudra student taught at Tech High in the days of Neal Mosser and Dutch White. He was an assistant basketball coach for Virgil Yelkin at Omaha U. He was head basketball coach at Ashland one year, then went to Tekamah for three as football, basketball and track coach. Players on his once-beaten 1954 football team (a win was forfeited) included longtime Gothenburg football coach J. Pat Novacek.

Mudra died Wednesday in Tallahassee, Florida. He was 93 and the oldest living Hall of Fame coach and the fourth-oldest inductee.

"Darrell Mudra left his mark on numerous college programs, turning them around and winning more than 70 percent of his games en route to two national titles," National Football Foundation Chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. "He always credited his assistants, and he mentored countless players over the years. We are saddened to learn of his passing, and our thoughts are prayers are with his family at this time of loss."

Darrell Mudra

When Mudra retired from coaching in 1988, his career had included two national championships and a college record of 200-81-4 (70.9%) at Adams State, North Dakota State, the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League, Arizona, Western Illinois, Florida State (setting the table for Bobby Bowden), Eastern Illinois and Northern Iowa.

He coached all his games from press boxes. ESPN included him in its list of "The 150 Greatest Coaches in College Football's 150-Year History."

Survivors include a daughter, two sons and brothers Emil “Moe” Mudra and Rudy Mudra. Services will be private at a later date.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

