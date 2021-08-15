David Skinns wins second Pinnacle Bank Championship title

From Doordash driver to a second Pinnacle Bank Championship was a wild ride to the PGA Tour for David Skinns.
And he kept his composure, and his stomach, for the wildest seven holes that he hopes will be his last on the Korn Ferry Tour.
With his one-stroke win Sunday at Indian Creek, Skinns vaulted from 46th on the tour’s points list in the final regular-season event to 21st and back onto the 18th green to accept his 2021-22 PGA Tour card.
“I never didn’t think it wouldn’t happen,’’ the Englishman said. “It’s taken a lot of years, a lot of effort. I knew I had to win, and I knew I could.”
Skinns, 39, turned pro 16 years ago after he played at Tennessee. He toiled for 12 years before getting full status on the Korn Ferry Tour. That year, 2017, he qualified for the tour finals but left to be with his wife, Kristin, for the birth of their second child.
He won at Indian Creek in 2018, like Sunday coming back from a two-stroke deficit after 54 holes. Back injuries contributed to a poor 2019 season, and his status on tour was down the line as a past champion three to four years removed.
During pro golf’s COVID-19 stoppage, he drove for Doordash in the Atlanta suburbs and took care of their three children while Kristin worked.
He had a fifth-place finish soon after the tour resumed but wasn’t close to the top 75, to finally play in the finals, until a hot streak began in Colorado last month with a tie for second. He had two more top-10 weeks and a tie for 16th before coming to his home away from home.
Indian Creek.
“I just love coming here. This golf course suits me so well. I think everyone can see that now,’’ he said at the trophy ceremony. “The last time (2018) was the first time I ever won, and I've been at it for a while, it happened, and it was like a weight off my shoulders. And then this time I came in knowing I had to win to get to the PGA Tour.”
Skinns went into the lead Sunday on the front nine, with third-round leader Stephan Jaeger unable to putt the way he did Saturday, and was at 14-under with seven holes left.
Then the fun really began.
On the par-4 12th, a bad lie in a divot and a worse lie in the bunker. Bogey.
On the par-3 13th, from the fringe he rolls in a 25-footer. Birdie.
On the par-4 14th, a drive that could have been hit by anybody who had his tee time next Sunday goes into the fairway bunker. But he two-putts. Par.
On the par-5 15th, from the left rough, a 7-iron from 210 yards winds up in the hazard right of the fairway. Then from a gnarly lie in the rough, albeit only 18 feet, he gets up and down. Bogey.
Now he’s tied with Marty Dou of China and Jared Wolfe, who posted a 65 to be the first at 13-under and couldn’t join his buddies in the 25 Club for the possibility of a playoff.
On the par-4 16th, a monster drive over the left fairway bunker leaves him 130 yards for his second shot. He makes a 20-footer. Birdie, and the lead.
On the par-3 17th, another up-and-down after pulling his 7-iron into deep rough. Par.
On the par-4 18th, another pulled tee shot sets up a second shot from near the cart path. The next shot bounced 6 feet off the canvas skirt covering up the skybox scaffolding, and he makes this up-and-down look routine. Par, and a sight of relief.
Not until Jaeger, who had eagled the 15th for the second straight day to get to 12-under, played his second shot from the fairway, was the victory secure. Jaeger tied for fourth, with Wolfe and Dou sharing second.
With the $135,000 first prize money and the chance for more starting next month on the PGA Tour, Skinns should be on the other end of Doordash for a long time.