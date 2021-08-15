David Skinns wins second Pinnacle Bank Championship title

He had a fifth-place finish soon after the tour resumed but wasn’t close to the top 75, to finally play in the finals, until a hot streak began in Colorado last month with a tie for second. He had two more top-10 weeks and a tie for 16th before coming to his home away from home.

Indian Creek.

“I just love coming here. This golf course suits me so well. I think everyone can see that now,’’ he said at the trophy ceremony. “The last time (2018) was the first time I ever won, and I've been at it for a while, it happened, and it was like a weight off my shoulders. And then this time I came in knowing I had to win to get to the PGA Tour.”

Skinns went into the lead Sunday on the front nine, with third-round leader Stephan Jaeger unable to putt the way he did Saturday, and was at 14-under with seven holes left.

Then the fun really began.

On the par-4 12th, a bad lie in a divot and a worse lie in the bunker. Bogey.

On the par-3 13th, from the fringe he rolls in a 25-footer. Birdie.

On the par-4 14th, a drive that could have been hit by anybody who had his tee time next Sunday goes into the fairway bunker. But he two-putts. Par.