Denny Jones is remembered for his love of both baseball and being an umpire

There can be no baseball without umpires, and nobody understood that better than Denny Jones.
He and his wife Jan ran Metro Umpires for more than 30 years, making certain games at all levels were going to be played.
Jones, known affectionately as “The Chief” because of his standing as chief of umpires, died March 1. He was 72.
In addition to his love of the sport, Jones was about more than baseball. He cared about the welfare of local youths and wanted to help any way he could.
At a memorial service for Jones, his passing was called a loss for the baseball community and all of Omaha.
Dennis “Denny” Jones grew up playing the sport in high school and later at UNO. He competed in an over-30 baseball league while getting involved in coaching and umpiring.
“He loved it,” said his daughter, Shelby Jones. “But it came to a point when a lot of the youth baseball teams couldn’t find umpires, so that’s how the business began.”
Assigning umps for countless games at all levels was a huge task but Denny and Jan took the job seriously. They worked to fill more than 10,000 slots with 650 umpires.
Jones also continued to umpire, something he truly enjoyed. Shelby said kids loved it when he worked their games because he was so animated.
“He was a ham,” she said. “All the kids called him ‘Chief’ and that’s been his nickname forever.”
Jones was umpiring in 1994 when he fell ill.
“He thought it was heat stroke but it turned out to be a heart attack,” his daughter said. “He always said that if he was going to go, the baseball field was where he wanted it to happen.”
Jones recovered and continued with his scheduling. That included varsity games, so Jones was well known to many high school administrators.
“Denny was a great ambassador for the sport,” Papillion-La Vista athletic director Jason Ryan said. “He took pride in what he did and Jan was always there alongside him.”
Ryan added it was important to know that games would be officiated, even when unpredictable weather forced a late change of time and venue.
“That can happen a lot with weather in the spring,” he said. “People take umps for granted but it was a relief knowing that Denny was going to have a crew there, no matter what.”
Shelby Jones said her dad always made sure those crews would show up as scheduled.
“With my dad, you were late if you were on time,” she said. “And you were on time if you were early.”
She added that umpires did not want to have Denny answer the phone if they were calling to say they couldn’t make it to a game.
“He didn’t want to hear any excuses,” she said. “Those umpires were a lot happier if my mom answered.”
But Jones helped his umpires, lending them equipment and advancing them money if they needed it. He also was involved with the Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) program, serving as a mentor and friend to area youth.
“My dad felt like he was put on this earth to help people,” Shelby Jones said. “We’ve heard from so many about how he helped them and how he believed in them.”
Because of the pandemic last spring, Metro Umpires was hit hard financially. Denny and Jan had scheduled out more than 500 games, which were all canceled.
“It was so strange not to have baseball,” Jan Jones said. “But we did take the opportunity to do some traveling in our camper, something we hadn’t been able to do in the past.”
Denny and Jan recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. Two days later, Denny was gone.
At his memorial service, a bat engraved “The World’s Greatest Umpire in Chief” was placed in his casket. The service concluded with the singing of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”
“My dad did a lot of good for a lot of people,” Shelby Jones said. “That’s something we’ll always remember.”
