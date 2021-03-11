Denny Jones is remembered for his love of both baseball and being an umpire

She added that umpires did not want to have Denny answer the phone if they were calling to say they couldn’t make it to a game.

“He didn’t want to hear any excuses,” she said. “Those umpires were a lot happier if my mom answered.”

But Jones helped his umpires, lending them equipment and advancing them money if they needed it. He also was involved with the Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) program, serving as a mentor and friend to area youth.

“My dad felt like he was put on this earth to help people,” Shelby Jones said. “We’ve heard from so many about how he helped them and how he believed in them.”

Because of the pandemic last spring, Metro Umpires was hit hard financially. Denny and Jan had scheduled out more than 500 games, which were all canceled.

“It was so strange not to have baseball,” Jan Jones said. “But we did take the opportunity to do some traveling in our camper, something we hadn’t been able to do in the past.”

Denny and Jan recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. Two days later, Denny was gone.