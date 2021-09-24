Despite multiple home runs from Nick Pratto, Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Indianapolis

Omaha hit four home runs, including a pair from first baseman Nick Pratto, but the Storm Chasers never led as Indianapolis held on for a 9-8 win at Werner Park Friday.

Indianapolis, which hit four homers off Chaser starter Jake Kalish in the first five innings, scored five in the top of the first and held that lead the rest of the night.

The advantage was 6-0 before Bobby Witt Jr. and Pratto hit back-to-back solo homers in the third. Pratto added another solo shot in the sixth to make it 9-5.

Angelo Castellano delivered a three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but the next two Chasers were retired as Indianapolis won for the first time in the five-game series.

Omaha and Indianapolis continue their series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

