Despite Union Omaha's US Cup loss, experience was a win heading into league play

Union Omaha coach Jay Mims thinks the film from the Owls’ U.S Open Cup run will be a “wonderful tool.”

Specifically, the three Major League Soccer matches in their Cinderella run to the quarterfinal. The Owls upset the Chicago Fire and Minnesota United before Sporting Kansas City knocked them out of the tournament 6-0.

But now, Union Omaha can focus solely on USL League One, where the Owls won the league title in their second year of existence. In 2020, the club was runners-up as COVID-19 protocols forced the team to withdraw from the title game.

Currently, Omaha (4-4-2) sits in eighth place with 16 points. That’s a bit misleading, however, as the Owls are a win and a draw from first place and have played two fewer games than the league leaders. The Owls still have 20 regular-season matches left, starting at 7 p.m. Friday against Charlotte at Werner Park.

Mims acknowledged that it would take some time to get over the defeat to SKC, but emphasized the positives.

“The good news is you can focus on the league now and it’s just too difficult to focus on both,” Mims said. “We can start turning the page and say ‘OK, now we got a league to win.’

U.S Open Cup games were typically played on weekdays, which forced the Owls to play three games in seven days. Mims emphasized that it’s not as simple for a third-division club to do that as MLS teams, which have more resources and players available — Sporting KC has 30 players listed on it roster while the Owls have 20.

And unlike many other leagues internationally, there's not a relegation and promotion system in the U.S. So teams are always playing the same competition, whether they have a successful season or not. Had there been a promotion system in place, Omaha could hypothetically be playing in the USL Championship, one division above USL League One.

Mims said that despite the loss, it was an environment that not many of his players have seen — and may never see again. He described the setting as “proper” with over 18,000 in attendance for the SKC game in a big soccer city vs. the matches at Chicago and Minnesota, where there wasn’t as much of a crowd.

“Most of our guys haven’t seen what a proper environment looks like in the new MLS,” Mims said. “They haven’t seen it.”

Union Omaha also played the best competition in the country, something it can take away and apply to its league games.

Mims respected SKC coach Peter Vermes for playing some of his best attacking players, too, including Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton and Dániel Sallói. Sallói was recently called up to the Hungary national team for its UEFA Nations League matches.

“As long as our players take (the loss) as it’s not just a bad game, you know, we weren’t bad,” Mims said. “It’s the quality that some of these guys that they’re playing are incredible.”

With the run, crowd support has increased.

There were an estimated 1,000 Omaha fans who traveled to Kansas City, up from about 300 who traveled to St. Paul for the Minnesota match.

Just three days after the loss to SKC, the team traveled to Statesboro, Georgia, to resume USL League One play against South Georgia Tormenta. The Owls erased a 1-0 deficit to win 3-2 in its third game in seven days.

Now the schedule won’t be as grueling as the Owls seek to defend their title.

After Charlotte, which sits in fifth place with 17 points, Union Omaha has three matches on the road and at home in July, before a stretch of eight home matches in the next 11.

