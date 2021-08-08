'Do it one last time for Coach': Lincoln's Dylan Henry in his 10th National Golden Gloves

While this is Henry’s 10th national Golden Gloves, it’s his first since 2017 and only his second at 52. He qualified seven times at 141 pounds and went as a replacement one other time. His only other experience at 152 came in 2015.

Henry moved up on purpose that year because the nationals were in Las Vegas, and he wanted to make sure that he didn’t miss that tournament.

“Kevin Ventura was the best at 141 that year,” Henry said. “We had fought a couple of times, so I knew I’d have to find a different weight class if I wanted to go to Vegas.”

This year, Henry didn’t make nationals a goal because it was a sexy destination. He did if for Kuebler.

“I’m dedicating it to John,” he said. “This whole year is for Coach. It was a spur of the moment thing. I was sitting in bed one night, thinking about that student who wanted to start doing Golden Gloves, and I saw it as a sign to do it one last time for Coach.”

Henry knew that he wouldn’t have much time to get into boxing shape. His time since 2017 had been spent holding mitts for the kids after he had hung up his gloves.