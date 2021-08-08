'Do it one last time for Coach': Lincoln's Dylan Henry in his 10th National Golden Gloves

If this does turn out to be Dylan Henry’s amateur boxing swan song, this week’s Golden Gloves National Championships is the ideal event for a proper exit.
The 35-year-old veteran of Lincoln’s boxing scene returned to the squared circle earlier this year as a way to pay tribute to longtime boxing coach John Kuebler. Henry said Kuebler, who ran Lincoln’s Southside Boxing Gym, passed away in November from COVID-19. He was 71.
“When we lost Coach, the gym closed down, and everybody was a little lost at what to do,” Henry said. “Everybody was in mourning. In February, I finally came around and decided to continue his legacy and start my own nonprofit gym.”
Not only did Henry open his own club, but he also dusted off his gloves and decided to resurrect his amateur career. Six months after returning to the ring, Henry is in the 10th National Golden Gloves of his career.
After defeating Johnny Montalvo at the Midwest Golden Gloves in June at Ralston Arena, Henry will begin competing in the 152-pound division when the national tournament begins Monday at Tulsa’s Cox Business Center.
Working with both kid and adult classes, Henry’s competitive side slowly began to reappear. One of his students wanted to compete in the Golden Gloves, and that got Henry to thinking.
“As we were training to get ready for that, I was in good enough shape that I thought to myself, ‘Why not try it one more time,’ ” Henry said. “Now here I am, ready to try it again.”
While this is Henry’s 10th national Golden Gloves, it’s his first since 2017 and only his second at 52. He qualified seven times at 141 pounds and went as a replacement one other time. His only other experience at 152 came in 2015.
Henry moved up on purpose that year because the nationals were in Las Vegas, and he wanted to make sure that he didn’t miss that tournament.
“Kevin Ventura was the best at 141 that year,” Henry said. “We had fought a couple of times, so I knew I’d have to find a different weight class if I wanted to go to Vegas.”
This year, Henry didn’t make nationals a goal because it was a sexy destination. He did if for Kuebler.
“I’m dedicating it to John,” he said. “This whole year is for Coach. It was a spur of the moment thing. I was sitting in bed one night, thinking about that student who wanted to start doing Golden Gloves, and I saw it as a sign to do it one last time for Coach.”
Henry knew that he wouldn’t have much time to get into boxing shape. His time since 2017 had been spent holding mitts for the kids after he had hung up his gloves.
“I wasn’t sparring, running, or doing a whole lot the last three years,” Henry said. “It was rough coming off the couch. I was the only one running the gym with people coming by for 2 to 3 hours every weekday to train.
“When I decided to get back in, I had workouts planned for people, and I got a little pushback after the first practice. They thought the workout was too hard.”
That grousing was the last little bit of motivation Henry needed to begin his comeback.
“The whistle blower Coach, that’s what I thought I was just going to be,” Henry said. “After that complaining, I threw on the gear, and now we were all just killing workouts that were so much harder than that first one. I had to make them harder.”
He knew what it took to win and make the goal of nationals a reality. Henry was the guy who made it to the national quarterfinals in 2014 before losing to eventual champion Gary Antuanne Russell, who two years later won the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Henry understood that he was the underdog heading into this year’s Midwest event. What no one else knew was that Henry had a little bit of extra help in his corner.
“I think I was the underdog even with all of my credentials,” he said. “But I could tell Coach was with me that night. That wasn’t just me. I’m very grateful for the win, and I just want to keep the ball rolling at nationals.”
Henry might turn pro when he returns to Lincoln. He’s been asked to go pro and compete in Omaha’s first bare-knuckle boxing show Sept. 10 at Ralston Arena. At this point, he’s not ruling out any options.
“Depending on this tournament, I could go on as an amateur or try turning pro,” he said. “I used to cage fight, but the one part I didn’t like was the ground game, so I think this is right up my alley.”
