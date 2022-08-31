 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Down a player, Union Omaha regroups to beat Forward Madison

Union Omaha was down a player but still found a way to score late en route to a 1-0 win over Forward Madison on Wednesday at Werner Park.

Emir Alihodzic drew a red card in the 50th minute, yet the Owls scored the match's lone goal in the 77th minute when Corey Hertzog directed a shot in off Daltyn Knutson's assist.

Omaha (9-3-10), which has nine shutouts on the year, remained in third place in the USL League One standings but is now one point behind co-leaders Richmond and Greenville. The Owls have lost once in their past 12 matches.

Next up, Omaha hosts Chattanooga at 7 p.m. Saturday.

