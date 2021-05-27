Drew Christo, Jordyn Bahl named Omaha Sports Commission Awards’ athletes of the year

Drew Christo of Elkhorn and Jordyn Bahl of Papillion-La Vista are the 2020-21 Omaha Sports Commission Awards’ athletes of the year.

They were honored Thursday night during the OSCAs gala at the Relevant Center in the Elkhorn neighborhood before an estimated turnout of 250.

Christo is expected to go in the early rounds of the Major League Baseball draft. The Nebraska baseball signee was All-Nebraska in football and Class B second team in basketball for the Antlers.

Bahl was the No. 1 softball recruit in the nation and signed with Oklahoma. She pitched Papio to back-to-back undefeated seasons and was a four-time All-Nebraska selection.

Other OSCAs announced Thursday night went to Renee Saunders of Omaha Skutt volleyball, coach of the year; Omaha Westside’s undefeated football state champions, team of the year; the Class A boys basketball tournament, moment of the year; and Andy Kendeigh of KETV, Steve Pivovar media person of the year.

Former CU baseball coach Jim Hendry, former Omaha Central and NU running back Calvin Jones and the 1983-84 Central undefeated girls basketball championship teams were inducted into the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame during the 90-minute ceremony.