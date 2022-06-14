Drew Parrish's debut with Storm Chasers wasn't the first time he's played in Omaha

Drew Parrish made his Triple-A debut for the Storm Chasers last Wednesday at Werner Park.

However, it wasn't the left-handed pitcher's debut in Omaha.

Parrish started games for Florida State at the College World Series in 2017 and 2019. The Seminoles won both of those games, defeating Cal State Fullerton in ’17 and Arkansas two years later.

"Freshman year in 2017, it was kind of a blur. It happened so quick, I didn't really understand the magnitude of it. Getting to the spotlight, it was a lot to take in all at once," Parrish said Sunday from his new home ballpark, Werner Park.

Two years later, he said he felt more comfortable pitching in the stadium before a large crowd. And in his final college start, Parrish threw a gem — eight shutout innings, allowing five hits and two walks and striking out nine in a 1-0 win.

"I kind of knew what to expect going in there," Parrish said. "The competition was harder in ’19, so it was another steppingstone I needed to accomplish."

Parrish now is playing across town from the CWS site, but he's happy to be in Omaha when the event is going on. The Chasers have an off day next Monday, and Parrish said he's planning to go to the tournament.

"Off day, why not? Enjoy it for a day," he said. "Definitely brings a good crowd, there's a lot to do. It's a lot of fun here in Omaha.

"It's awesome. I'm excited for the teams to get here."

Parrish was selected in the eighth round by the Royals in the 2019 draft. He spent the rest of that year in rookie ball, then didn't play in 2020 as the pandemic canceled the minor league season. He said he just did part-time jobs around his hometown in Florida that year.

But since the start of 2021, he's quickly climbed the minor league ladder. He pitched in Single-A and Double-A last year, making 17 starts for Northwest Arkansas.

Last month at Double-A, Parrish was named the Texas League pitcher of the month when he went 3-1 with a 0.59 ERA in five starts. He allowed two earned runs and 15 hits with 29 strikeouts over 30.2 innings.

That earned him the promotion to Omaha as he made his Triple-A debut against Lehigh Valley last Wednesday. And he was very sharp early on, retiring 12 of the first 13 batters he faced and striking out five, before running into trouble in the fifth. He ended up allowing four earned runs in taking the loss.

Parrish said he felt good about the outing, that he was able to execute his pitches.

"I felt I managed the emotions for my Triple-A debut. I have to give (Lehigh Valley) credit, they know how to work pitchers. The second time through the order, they really changed their approach," Parrish said. "It was a good building block to go from."

Parrish is scheduled to make his second start for Omaha on Wednesday at Iowa.

"When I got the call to Double-A, I promised myself not to give them a reason to believe I didn't belong there," Parrish said. "This call-up I feel the same way."

