ST. PAUL, Minn. — Outfielder Drew Waters stayed red-hot as he had two singles, two doubles and scored three runs in Omaha's 6-1 win over St. Paul on Tuesday.

Waters was coming off a game Sunday when he had four extra-base hits, including two home runs.

Waters scored in the top of the first as the Storm Chasers led throughout. Dairon Blanco and Angelo Castellano added RBI hits in the second inning. Blanco finished with a double, a homer and two RBIs.

Daniel Lynch was sharp as he threw six shutout innings for the win. He allowed three hits, walked none and struck out five.

Omaha and St. Paul continue their series at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years