BASEBALL

Drew Waters goes deep twice as Omaha Storm Chasers beat Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Drew Waters hit a pair of solo homers to lead Omaha to a 6-3 win at Syracuse on Saturday.

Jose Briceno added three doubles and Brewer Hicklen also homered as the Storm Chasers (49-48) clinched at least series tie.

Chaser starter Daniel Mengden struck out five and allowed one unearned run in six innings. He worked his way out of a jam with runners on second and third and one out in the fourth, then retired the last seven Mets he faced.

Waters, meanwhile, has recorded a hit in four straight games, including two three-hit games.

The teams wrap up the series at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

Omaha (49-48) .............. 011  010  111—6 11 1

At Syracuse (44-54) ....... 100  000  101—3  8  1

W: Mengden, 6-4. L: Grey, 4-5. 2B: O, Briceno 3 (6). Massey (13). S, Alvarez (4), Plummer (6), Riddle (8). HR: O, Waters 2 (9), Hicklen (17). S, Vientos (19).

