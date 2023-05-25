Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Creighton’s Duncan McGuire, who won college soccer’s Hermann Trophy winner this past fall, and 2023 Winter Cup women’s gymnastics all-around champion Lexi Zeiss were named the Omaha Sports Commission’s athletes of the year Thursday night.

The OSCAs’ coaches of the year were Doug Woodard of Bellevue West’s undefeated boys basketball team and Katie Tarman of Papillion-La Vista South’s volleyball team, which won Class A for the third time in four years.

Creighton men’s basketball team, which made the final eight for the first time, was the team of the year.

Tristan Alvano’s game-winning kick for Omaha Westside, his fifth field goal in the state-championship football win over Gretna, was selected as sports moment of the year.

World-Herald sports columnist Tom Shatel received the Steve Pivovar Sports Media Person of the Year award.

Also honored during the two-hour awards ceremony at the Relevant Center in the Elkhorn neighborhood were Lisa Roskins as the Dr. Jack Lewis Sportsperson of the Year and the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame class of Curlee Alexander, Gina Mancuso, Tony Veland, the1972-75 Kansas City-Omaha Kings of the NBA and the 1993 Omaha Racers CBA championship team.