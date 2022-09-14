Early runs, Austin Cox's strong start lift Omaha Storm Chasers to win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Omaha's four-run second inning was all the support starter Austin Cox would need as the Storm Chasers beat Columbus 9-1 Wednesday.

Cox scattered five hits through seven innings, throwing 61 of his 86 pitches for strikes in his fourth consecutive start of at least six innings. His offense, meanwhile, backed him with eight of 14 hits going for extra bases. That included back-to-back homers from Jakson Reetz and Gabriel Cancel in the second.

The Chasers then scored three more in the third to pull away. Brewer Hicklen, Reetz and Dairon Blanco all finished with three hits.

The teams play the third game of their six-game set at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Omaha (67-70) .......... 043 002 000—9 14 0

At Columbus (78-57) ... 010 000 000—1 6 2

W: Cox, 7-7. L: Battenfield, 8-6. 2B: O, Garcia, Blanco 2, Hicklen, Reetz, Rooker. C, Mercado. HR: O, Reetz, Cancel.