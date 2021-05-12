 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edward Olivares' two-run homer rallies Omaha Storm Chasers for win over Columbus
0 comments
BASEBALL

Edward Olivares' two-run homer rallies Omaha Storm Chasers for win over Columbus

  • 0

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday as Omaha rallied for a 5-4 win over Columbus.

The Storm Chasers (5-3) scored all but one of their runs off home runs.

Emmanuel Rivera and Meibrys Viloria gave Omaha a 2-1 lead in the second inning with back-to-back solo homers.

Columbus' Bobby Bradley answered with a solo shot of his own in the third inning, and the Clippers scored two more runs to lead 4-2 after the seventh.

Omaha cut into its deficit in the top of the eighth when Viloria scored on a bases-loaded walk. Olivares hit his second homer of the season in the next inning to seal the win.

The Chaser and Clippers will continue their series at 11:05 a.m. Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert