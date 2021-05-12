Edward Olivares' two-run homer rallies Omaha Storm Chasers for win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday as Omaha rallied for a 5-4 win over Columbus.

The Storm Chasers (5-3) scored all but one of their runs off home runs.

Emmanuel Rivera and Meibrys Viloria gave Omaha a 2-1 lead in the second inning with back-to-back solo homers.

Columbus' Bobby Bradley answered with a solo shot of his own in the third inning, and the Clippers scored two more runs to lead 4-2 after the seventh.

Omaha cut into its deficit in the top of the eighth when Viloria scored on a bases-loaded walk. Olivares hit his second homer of the season in the next inning to seal the win.

The Chaser and Clippers will continue their series at 11:05 a.m. Thursday.