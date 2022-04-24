Eight-run first inning helps Omaha Storm Chasers top Memphis

MEMPHIS — The game started with a lead-off homer by Kyle Isbel, and Omaha was up 8-0 after the first inning. That early damage by the Storm Chasers proved to be just enough to beat Memphis 9-7 Sunday.

The big blow in the first was Dairon Blanco's three-run homer. Isbel also added a two-run double in the inning.

Clay Dungan then led off the second inning with a solo shot to extend the lead to 9-0, though that would be the final time Omaha scored.

Meanwhile, starter Jonathan Heasley limited the damage through six innings to pick up his first win of the season. But the Redbirds would chip away. They cut their deficit to 9-4 on Alec Burleson's solo shot in the seventh inning. After another run in the eighth, Brendan Donovan hit a two-run homer to make it 9-7 in the ninth inning before the Chasers closed out the game and series.

The win gave Omaha a series split with Memphis and improved the Chasers to 9-9.

Omaha returns to Werner Park on Tuesday to face Toledo in a six-game set.