Eight to be inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Omaha Roncalli and UNO shortstop Larry Klein, who made it to Triple-A ball with the Texas Rangers organization in 1988, will be among the eight 2021 inductees for the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame.

Other inductees are players Stan Martin of Mitchell, Donald Thomas of Tekamah and Larry Carlson of Beatrice; manager Jim Thompson of Lincoln, umpire Bob Hughes of Battle Creek, and distinguished service recipients Larry and Shirley Bornschlegl of Lincoln and Richard Mueller, Geneva.

They will be honored at a 5 p.m. dinner Nov. 7 at the Country Cookin' Restaurant and Event Center in Beatrice. Contact NBHOF, % Mark Mancuso, 15325 Shirley St., Omaha, Nebraska, 68144 (402-660-2007) for ticket information.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.