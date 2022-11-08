Elkhorn umpire to be inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame

Umpire Jeff Hansen, from Elkhorn, was named one of the 11 inductees who will be inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame on Monday.

Hansen was inducted into the Nebraska Softball Hall of Fame in 2000. His other accomplishments and honors include selection into the National Indicator Fraternity in 1988, his International Softball Federation Certification in 1990, the USA Softball Region 12 Award of Excellence in 1997.

"One of the most successful umpires to ever be involved in the game, Jeff Hansen’s accomplishments speak for themselves. His character and leadership in the growth of the sport were admired by all he crossed paths with. With an umpiring career that spanned more than 20 years, Hansen was the guy you wanted on the field when the game was on the line — not only for his expertise of the rules, but because of the respect he earned from athletes and coaches," a USA Softball press release said.

Hansen has called more than 25 USA Softball of Nebraska State Championships, 12 USA Softball Mid-America Regional Championships, and four USA Softball National Championships. He was an umpire at the 1991 Pan American Games and the 1996 Olympic Games — where Team USA won the first gold medal. He has also umpired four NCAA Women's College World Series as well as regionals and regular season games at the Division I and II level.

Hansen and the other 10 inductees will be inducted on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. in Shreveport, Louisiana. Other inductees include: Brett Helmer, Christan Dowling, Rusty Bumgardner, Cat Osterman, Debbie Doom, George Nokes, Jeff Peck, Steve Shortland and Al Savala.