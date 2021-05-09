Emmanuel Rivera homers to help Storm Chasers defeat St. Paul

Emmanuel Rivera was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs as Omaha bounced back from an earlier loss to beat St. Paul 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Isbel and Kelvin Gutierrez each added three hits, and Gutierrez drove in two runs.

Jackson Kowar struck out five and scattered six hits and a run over five innings to earn his second win.

The Storm Chasers (4-2) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first on Isbel's RBI double and a run-scoring groundout by Gutierrez.

Gutierrez added an RBI single in the third, and Rivera also had an RBI single in the fourth.

Rivera then put the game out of reach with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Saints (2-4) beat the Chasers 8-2 during the completion of Saturday's game, which had been suspended by rain.

Omaha will hit the road for the first time, traveling to Columbus, Ohio, for a six-game series starting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.