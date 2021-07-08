Ethan Bray, Kortney Ross win Capitol District pole vault competition

After narrowly avoiding the two words no pole vaulter wants to see behind his name on any final results sheet, Ethan Bray worked his way to the top of that list Thursday at the Capitol District Street Vault.
The University of South Dakota All-American cleared his opening height of 16-8¾ on his third and final attempt with advice from a competitor and a couple of deep breaths.
“On the first couple of attempts, I wasn’t in the right rhythm,” Bray said. “Pole vaulting is all about getting into a rhythm, and I could finally feel that on my third attempt.”
Bray did enough to get over the bar before breezing through the next three heights. He cleared 17-2¾, 17-8½ and 18-½ all on his first attempt before outdueling Kansas senior Zach Bradford to earn the victory by clearing 18-4½ on his final try.
It was Bradford who entered the competition with the most sparkling résumé and a personal best of 19-1. The Big 12 Conference champion entered the competition at 17-8½ and finished second by clearing 18-½ on his first try. Luke Winder also cleared that height but finished third because of a miss on his first attempt.
San Diego State graduate Kortney Ross won the women’s elite competition by clearing 14-1¾. Ross didn’t enter the competition until the bar was moved to 13-9¼ and all of the other competitors were eliminated.
A strong wind blew through the courtyard area at times to the detriment of the competitors. That’s because it was going into their faces instead of at their backs.
But when Bray and Ross were going for their highest heights, the wind sock on the left side of the pit was barely moving.
Bray said what he will remember most from this meet isn’t the wind but the atmosphere that became more enthusiastic the higher the bar was moved.
“It’s a great atmosphere that you don’t see often,” Bray said. “Most meets, it’s just the other vaulters who are around cheering for and supporting each other. This was great because there were so many people who were learning about vaulting as things moved along.”
One event with which Bray said the Capitol District Pole Vault favorably compares is the Indiana State Fair street vault, which is conducted each August with bigger crowds than most vaulters are accustomed to seeing.
That crowd element also applied to Thursday’s competition. Event organizers estimated that 500 people attended the meet between patrons at restaurants, the VIP area directly behind the pit, people enjoying a downtown stroll stopping by and more Capitol District denizens watching from their balconies.
Bray’s only regret was not clearing what would have been a new personal best 18-8¼ for the crowd.
“I really wanted that next height,” Bray said. “I’ve cleared 18-6, so that would have been fun to share that new record with them.”
Earlier Thursday, there was a competition for high school vaulters. Carson Lenser won the boys meet by clearing 16-0, and Kenna Stimmel of Sandusky, Ohio, won the girls event with a 13-6¼.