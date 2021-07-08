Ethan Bray, Kortney Ross win Capitol District pole vault competition

After narrowly avoiding the two words no pole vaulter wants to see behind his name on any final results sheet, Ethan Bray worked his way to the top of that list Thursday at the Capitol District Street Vault.

The University of South Dakota All-American cleared his opening height of 16-8¾ on his third and final attempt with advice from a competitor and a couple of deep breaths.

“On the first couple of attempts, I wasn’t in the right rhythm,” Bray said. “Pole vaulting is all about getting into a rhythm, and I could finally feel that on my third attempt.”

Bray did enough to get over the bar before breezing through the next three heights. He cleared 17-2¾, 17-8½ and 18-½ all on his first attempt before outdueling Kansas senior Zach Bradford to earn the victory by clearing 18-4½ on his final try.

It was Bradford who entered the competition with the most sparkling résumé and a personal best of 19-1. The Big 12 Conference champion entered the competition at 17-8½ and finished second by clearing 18-½ on his first try. Luke Winder also cleared that height but finished third because of a miss on his first attempt.