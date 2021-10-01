 Skip to main content
Evan Conway nets hat trick as Union Omaha defeats South Georgia Tormenta
SOCCER

Evan Conway nets hat trick as Union Omaha defeats South Georgia Tormenta

​Evan Conway matched his season goal total by netting the second hat trick in Union Omaha history as the Owls routed South Georgia Tormenta 4-0 Friday in a rain-soaked, lightning-delayed match.

With the win, the Owls (11-3-8) moved back into first place in USL League one, one point ahead of Chattanooga with a game in hand.

The Owls dominated offensively with an 11-1 shot advantage, including 5-0 on goal.

Conway gave Union Omaha the lead in just the fifth minute, then scored just before halftime for a 2-0 lead.

Damia VIader also scored for Union Omaha in the 66th minute, and Conway capped the hat trick in the 71st minute.

​Union Omaha will host Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

