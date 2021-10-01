Evan Conway nets hat trick as Union Omaha defeats South Georgia Tormenta

Evan Conway matched his season goal total by netting the second hat trick in Union Omaha history as the Owls routed South Georgia Tormenta 4-0 Friday in a rain-soaked, lightning-delayed match.
With the win, the Owls (11-3-8) moved back into first place in USL League one, one point ahead of Chattanooga with a game in hand.
The Owls dominated offensively with an 11-1 shot advantage, including 5-0 on goal.
Conway gave Union Omaha the lead in just the fifth minute, then scored just before halftime for a 2-0 lead.
Damia VIader also scored for Union Omaha in the 66th minute, and Conway capped the hat trick in the 71st minute.
Union Omaha will host Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
