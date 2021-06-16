Even in defeat, Nathan Adrian still comes out a winner at US Olympic Swim Trials

“Because if your health isn’t No. 1, it should be. Without it, it’s going to shift to being No. 1 very quickly. Understanding that my life, and my competitive life, it’s going to be finite, you can’t do this forever. Certainly, I have always felt like I have enjoyed and made the best of the time.”

A pair of surgeries threatened to disrupt his training for the 2019 world championships. After allowing time to heal, Adrian got back to training, then won a gold medal as a member of the 400-freestyle relay.

When you have a career that spans three Olympiad with a collection of medals that includes at least one of each — most notably five gold — you learn to never take a chance to compete for granted.

“To this day now, you appreciate it even more,” Adrian said. “Even the long, crappy days, hopping into an ice bath, even when the pool’s cold, although my coach probably couldn’t tell. Afterward there’s a moment of reflection in the warm shower when I have time to do that and I’m not shivering, I’m thankful to be doing this.

“I’m thankful to not be in bed recovering from surgeries. You’d be shocked at how many people in the swim community end up, unfortunately, being diagnosed with the same thing, catching it a little later than me, then having to go through chemotherapy.”