Even in defeat, Nathan Adrian still comes out a winner at US Olympic Swim Trials

Lining up for his semifinal heat in Wednesday’s 100-meter freestyle, Nathan Adrian understood his status as the elder statesman about to step to the blocks.
At 32, the closest competitors to him chronologically were 26. Everyone else was between 18 and 25. When Adrian was introduced to the CHI Health Center crowd as the swimmer in Lane 3, only the applause for Caeleb Dressel was akin Adrian's reception.
That’s the respect you get when you reset the order of international sprinting by winning the first 100 freestyle gold for the U.S. in nearly a quarter-century.
That swim by Adrian at the 2012 London Olympics, in which he defeated Australia’s James "The Missile" Magnussen by 0.01, also was the first 100 free medal of any kind for the Americans since 2000.
Adrian didn’t make it to Thursday’s final. He finished sixth in his heat and 13th overall.
It wasn’t the result he pictured, but getting this far this year may have been one of Adrian’s greatest career — and life — achievements.
In January 2019, Adrian announced that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. For a healthy, elite athlete who had been living and training the right way, it was a stunner.
“It’s a shock to anybody," he said. "No one thinks it’s going to happen to them. Then a 30-year-old whose job it is to be healthy, it’s just a shock. It’s definitely a perspective shift, understanding priorities.
“Because if your health isn’t No. 1, it should be. Without it, it’s going to shift to being No. 1 very quickly. Understanding that my life, and my competitive life, it’s going to be finite, you can’t do this forever. Certainly, I have always felt like I have enjoyed and made the best of the time.”
A pair of surgeries threatened to disrupt his training for the 2019 world championships. After allowing time to heal, Adrian got back to training, then won a gold medal as a member of the 400-freestyle relay.
When you have a career that spans three Olympiad with a collection of medals that includes at least one of each — most notably five gold — you learn to never take a chance to compete for granted.
“To this day now, you appreciate it even more,” Adrian said. “Even the long, crappy days, hopping into an ice bath, even when the pool’s cold, although my coach probably couldn’t tell. Afterward there’s a moment of reflection in the warm shower when I have time to do that and I’m not shivering, I’m thankful to be doing this.
“I’m thankful to not be in bed recovering from surgeries. You’d be shocked at how many people in the swim community end up, unfortunately, being diagnosed with the same thing, catching it a little later than me, then having to go through chemotherapy.”
Adrian graduated from California with a degree in public health. He never dreamed he would have a personal reason to put it to use. He’s now an advocate for early detection and treatment.
In 2012, Eric Shanteau was diagnosed with testicular cancer before heading to London for the Olympics. Shanteau won gold but struggled with chemotherapy treatments after returning home.
“It’s a tough chemo, it’s a tough three months,” Adrian said. “By the third round (it) knocks you down pretty bad. I don’t think I’ve ever been that tired. Shanteau talked about how he was completely winded going up a half-flight of stairs. That was by Round 3. Eric Shanteau is one of the toughest people I’ve ever met.”
Being an athlete and all the advancements in training since Adrian first jumped in a pool, may be part of the reason why he has been so successful in his battle with cancer. It’s also a reason Adrian is bullish on the future of the sport.
“I think that’s one of the reasons why swimming continues to be one of the most exciting Olympic sports,” Adrian said. “Track, for the most part, they have come close to their ceiling. People said that about swimming in 2009 when we had the suits. It’s not true anymore.
“It’s unlimited. You could have 10 lifetimes and still learn new things. It’s amazing to watch training and how it’s just evolved in my career. It evolved the generation before me, it evolved a generation before, and it’s going to continue to evolve.”
As he has teamed with many other to be a part of multiple iterations of Team USA, Adrian has noted so many paths eventually lead to the same goal.
“Specificity when it comes to training, that means a lot of different things to a lot of people,” Adrian said. “You talk to athletes at Cal versus athletes at Indiana versus athletes in Georgia, you’re going to get three different definitions.
“Which is cool, because they all work, and we end up swimming similar races and we’re very competitive. I’m shocked every time I watch a race like the 100 free, half-a-second is a big margin of victory. But in the pool it looks like they’re right there. That’s absolutely crazy.”
And Adrian continues to come back.
“There’s just a level of competitiveness and love for competing I think that keeps me going, keeps me coming back,” Adrian said. “It’s like golf. It’s the shots that keep you coming back. A 200-yard approach and you nail it 3 feet from the pin.
“It’s having a short memory. You’re going to fail; you’re going to fall on your face. You’re going to make a B final at a Pro Swim Series, but you have to figure it you, you have to get back up on the horse and try to make something with your opportunity.”