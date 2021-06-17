Events to watch Friday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck previews Friday's Olympic Swim Trials events.

* * *

Women’s 200 breaststroke (final): Lilly King took the first half out strong, clocking a 50 split of 31.79 and 100 solit of 1:08.29 to lead Annie Lazor by more than one full second halfway through the race. Lazor made up ground in the second half of the race to finish just 0.07 seconds behind King’s top seed time of 2:22.83. With Lazor at 2:22.80, third place Emily Escobedo, who was more than one second behind Lazor in 2:23.87, have some work to do if they want to crack the top two.

Men’s 200 backstroke (final): Ryan Murphy used a strong final 50 to pull away and earn the top seed in 1:55.60. Austin Katz of Texas gave Murphy a good challenge and qualified second in 1:56.26. Bryce Mefford and Destin Lasco were the only other two semifinalists to finish in under 1:57.