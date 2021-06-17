Events to watch Friday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck previews Friday's Olympic Swim Trials events.
* * *
Women’s 200 breaststroke (final): Lilly King took the first half out strong, clocking a 50 split of 31.79 and 100 solit of 1:08.29 to lead Annie Lazor by more than one full second halfway through the race. Lazor made up ground in the second half of the race to finish just 0.07 seconds behind King’s top seed time of 2:22.83. With Lazor at 2:22.80, third place Emily Escobedo, who was more than one second behind Lazor in 2:23.87, have some work to do if they want to crack the top two.
Men’s 200 backstroke (final): Ryan Murphy used a strong final 50 to pull away and earn the top seed in 1:55.60. Austin Katz of Texas gave Murphy a good challenge and qualified second in 1:56.26. Bryce Mefford and Destin Lasco were the only other two semifinalists to finish in under 1:57.
Women’s 200 backstroke (semis): Six of the eight finalists from the 100 backstroke are in this field. Regan Smith won that event, and the 19-year-old Olympian is the world record holder at this distance. Her seed and world record time of 2:03.35 is 3.11 seconds faster than anyone else entered. Kathleen Baker (2:06.46) and Phoebe Bacon (2:06.84) are the only others under 2:07. Rhyan White, the Alabama ace who was second in the 100 back and likely will be named to the U.S. team later this week, is fourth at 2:07.07.
Men’s 200 individual medley (final): Michael Andrew spent several seconds of his race under world record pace until finishing the second heat first in 1:55.26. That’s the third fastest time in history behind only Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps. Lochte made the finals in his fifth Olympic Trials, qualifying sixth in 1:58.65. Chase Kalisz, Kieran Smith and Carson Foster all were under 1:57.80, setting up a showdown for that second Olympic team berth. Unless, of course, Lochte finds some of that Olympic magic.
Women’s 100 freestyle (final): Defending Olympic champion Simone Manuel will not be in this final unless one of the top eight finishers from Thursday’s semifinals scratches – an unlikely scenario – after she finished ninth in the prelims. Natalie Hinds and Olivia Smoliga tied for first with identical 53.55s. Defending trials champion Abbey Weitzel was in third at 53.66. The top four will make the Olympic team, a feat sixth place finisher Allison Schmitt has already achieved via the 200 freestyle.
Men’s 100 butterfly (semis): This is the race where Caeleb Dressel truly rose to next-face-of-the-team status. Yes, he’s the American record holder in both the 50 and 100 freestyle sprints, but he rules the world in the 100 fly. His world and American record time is 49.50, and the only other swimmer with a time under 51 seconds is Pleasanton Seahawks star Maxime Rooney (50.68). Michael Andrew, 2016 Olympian Tom Shields, Jack Conger and Andrew Seliskar all are top contenders behind Dressel.