Events to watch Monday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

Men’s 100 breaststroke (final): Michael Andrew lowered the American record twice in Sunday’s prelims and semifinals thank in large part to lightning-quick first laps. It’s not easy to see someone else beating him to the wall in this final, but Nic Fink channeled his inner UGA and turned in a bulldog of a swim, finishing second in 58.50, just 0.36 behind Andrew. Andrew Wilson and Kevin Cordes round out a trio of 27-year-olds led by Fink behind Andrew.

Women’s 400 freestyle (final): Katie Ledecky’s first final of the meet is expected to be another duel between her and fellow distance star Leah Smith. It will be interesting to see how strong Smith comes back after a pair of outstanding Sunday swims in the 400 individual medley, the event in which she finished fourth.

Men’s 100 backstroke (semis): World record owner Ryan Murphy dives in for his first two swims of the meet. Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas is the No. 2 seed, with 36-year-old crowd favorite Matt Grevers seeded third in his signature event. The Northwestern graduate has won 33 international medals, including six from Olympic Games. This will also be a busy day for breaststroke finalist Michael Andrew, who is seeded fifth in this event.