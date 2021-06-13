Events to watch Monday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck previews Monday's Olympic Swim Trials events.
* * *
Women’s 100 butterfly (final): The youth movement in this event continued Sunday with a pair of teenagers posting the two best times in the semifinals. Stanford recruit Torri Huske, 18, set an American, U.S. Open and long course nationals record with a powerful swim of 55.78, which was 0.91 seconds faster than her Sunday morning prelim time. Sixteen-year-old Claire Curzan of Cary, North Carolina, dropped 0.80 seconds from her prelim swim to qualify second in 56.81. Don’t count out 2016 Olympian Kelsi Dahlia, who finished eighth at the Rio de Janeiro Games. Dahlia qualified third in 56.91.
Men’s 200 freestyle (semis): Newly minted 400 freestyle champion Kieran Smith gets right back in the water for this event. He is seeded third behind Andrew Seliskar of California Aquatics and NOVA of Virginia Aquatics and Texas graduate Townley Haas. The time difference between Seliskar and Smith is just 0.50 seconds. This is an event that likely will get six men to Tokyo for the 800 freestyle relay. It’s also the first event of the meet for Caeleb Dressel.
Women’s 100 breaststroke (semis): Fans at Sunday’s finals were treated to a pre-meet laser show. Those attending Monday’s prelims and evening sessions will be treated to the Lilly and Lazor show. That would be world record-holder Lilly King and No. 2-ranked American Annie Lazor, who now trains with King as a member of the Indiana Swim Club.
Men’s 100 breaststroke (final): Michael Andrew lowered the American record twice in Sunday’s prelims and semifinals thank in large part to lightning-quick first laps. It’s not easy to see someone else beating him to the wall in this final, but Nic Fink channeled his inner UGA and turned in a bulldog of a swim, finishing second in 58.50, just 0.36 behind Andrew. Andrew Wilson and Kevin Cordes round out a trio of 27-year-olds led by Fink behind Andrew.
Women’s 400 freestyle (final): Katie Ledecky’s first final of the meet is expected to be another duel between her and fellow distance star Leah Smith. It will be interesting to see how strong Smith comes back after a pair of outstanding Sunday swims in the 400 individual medley, the event in which she finished fourth.
Men’s 100 backstroke (semis): World record owner Ryan Murphy dives in for his first two swims of the meet. Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas is the No. 2 seed, with 36-year-old crowd favorite Matt Grevers seeded third in his signature event. The Northwestern graduate has won 33 international medals, including six from Olympic Games. This will also be a busy day for breaststroke finalist Michael Andrew, who is seeded fifth in this event.
Women’s 100 backstroke (semis): World record-holder Regan Smith begins her busy Monday with prelims in her strongest stroke. She also qualified sixth for Monday night’s 100 butterfly final. This is a field loaded with big names like Olivia Smoliga, Kathleen Baker and Claire Curzan, another 100 fly finalist. Don’t forget Alabama’s Rhyan White or Wisconsin sophomore Phoebe Bacon.