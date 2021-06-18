Events to watch Saturday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck previews Saturday's Olympic Swim Trials events.
* * *
Men’s 100 butterfly (final): Caeleb Dressel came within 0.26 seconds of equaling his world record time of 49.50 in the second semifinal. Will we get our first world record of the meet Saturday night? Caeleb, it’s up to you. Tom Shields, who was a 2016 Olympian with Michael Phelps in this event, was second in 51.20, 0.34 ahead of Coleman Stewart.
Women’s 200 backstroke (final): Regan Smith showed why she’s the world record holder in this event by lowering her prelim time 0.58 seconds to lead all qualifiers in 2:07.23. Wisconsin sophomore Phoebe Bacon dominated the first heat, steadily increasing her lead at each turn before finishing in 2:07.46. Alabama’s Rhyan White, who finished second in the 100 backstroke, led Smith after 50 in the second heat before finishing in 2:08.39.
Women’s 800 freestyle (final): Katie Ledecky’s 400-meter split in her prelim swim Friday was 4:05.38, a time that would have placed her third – behind herself and Paige Madden – in Monday night’s individual 400 freestyle championship. Her 8:16.61 was the X fastest time in the history of the event. She owns X of those.
Men’s 50 freestyle (semis): Caeleb Dressel has such a big advantage over the field in this event, with a seed time of 21.04, here’s an easy way to picture it. Think of every one-tenth of a second as a field goal. So that would mean the two-time Olympian and American record holder would be favored by roughly 17 points over Michael Andrew and Ryan Held, who are tied for second on the psych sheet at 21.62. Zach Apple, 18-year-old David Curtiss, Nathan Adrian and Michael Chadwick are the other four contestants with times under 22 seconds.
Women’s 50 freestyle (semis): With the struggles Simone Manuel has been having and that she shared in detail Thursday night, it’s a wide-open race for the two U.S. spots in the final event of the women’s program. Manuel is still planning to swim in Saturday morning’s prelims and has the top overall seed time of 24.05. Sixteen-year-old Claire Curzan of Cary, N.C., is the No. 2 seed at 24.17. There’s a big separation between Curzan and third seed Torri Huske at 24.44 but expect times to be much closer in all three rounds. Defending trials champion Abbey Weitzeil is seeded fourth at 24.47.