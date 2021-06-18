Events to watch Saturday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck previews Saturday's Olympic Swim Trials events.

* * *

Men’s 100 butterfly (final): Caeleb Dressel came within 0.26 seconds of equaling his world record time of 49.50 in the second semifinal. Will we get our first world record of the meet Saturday night? Caeleb, it’s up to you. Tom Shields, who was a 2016 Olympian with Michael Phelps in this event, was second in 51.20, 0.34 ahead of Coleman Stewart.

Women’s 200 backstroke (final): Regan Smith showed why she’s the world record holder in this event by lowering her prelim time 0.58 seconds to lead all qualifiers in 2:07.23. Wisconsin sophomore Phoebe Bacon dominated the first heat, steadily increasing her lead at each turn before finishing in 2:07.46. Alabama’s Rhyan White, who finished second in the 100 backstroke, led Smith after 50 in the second heat before finishing in 2:08.39.

Women’s 800 freestyle (final): Katie Ledecky’s 400-meter split in her prelim swim Friday was 4:05.38, a time that would have placed her third – behind herself and Paige Madden – in Monday night’s individual 400 freestyle championship. Her 8:16.61 was the X fastest time in the history of the event. She owns X of those.