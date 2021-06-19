Events to watch Sunday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck previews Sunday's Olympic Swim Trials events.

Men’s 50 freestyle (final): Caeleb Dressel won the 100-meter butterfly, headed back to the warm-up pool for a quick cool down, went to the other end of the arena to join Tom Shields on the medal stand to get his 100 fly gold medal, then lined up for the 50 freestyle. All that in about 35 minutes. Then, faster than anyone else Saturday, Dressel qualified for Sunday’s 50 free final in 21.51. Michael Andrew was second in 21.51. Keep an eye on that guy who finished third; Nathan Addrian has been there before and went 21.78 Saturday night.

Women’s 50 freestyle (final): Defending champion Abbey Weitzeil stormed to a 24.27 in the second heat to enter Sunday’s championship race as the top seed. Torri Huske followed Weitzeil into the finals by finishing just behind her in 24.45. Simone Manuel dropped 0.06 seconds from her prelim swim to win the first semifinal heat in 24.50, putting her in position to earn one of the two U.S. team berths. Erika Brown and Kate Douglass, two ladies who already have secured their berths on the team, also are in this final.