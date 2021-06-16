Events to watch Thursday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck previews Thursday's Olympic Swim Trials events.

Men’s 800 freestyle (final): For a distance race, this one sure has a lot of the finalists tightly bunched in search of the two Olympic team bids. Will Gallant leads the pack with a 7:53.76, but Ross Dant and Bobby Finke also checked in under 7:55 in the prelims. Finke was the top seed entering the meet with a best of 7:47.58. Open water star Jordan Wilimovsky, who secured that berth on the team in 2019, qualified eighth.

Men’s 200 breaststroke (final): The youngest semifinalist also was the fastest semifinalist. Matt Fallon of Greater Somerset was the only one of the 16 to get to the wall in under 2:09 with his 2:08.91. Nic Fink, Kevin Cordes, Will Licon and Andrew Wilson are a formidable next four separated by just 0.335 seconds. Cordes is the only one with Olympic experience after finishing second in the event at the 2016 trials.