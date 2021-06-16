Events to watch Thursday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck previews Thursday's Olympic Swim Trials events.
* * *
Men’s 800 freestyle (final): For a distance race, this one sure has a lot of the finalists tightly bunched in search of the two Olympic team bids. Will Gallant leads the pack with a 7:53.76, but Ross Dant and Bobby Finke also checked in under 7:55 in the prelims. Finke was the top seed entering the meet with a best of 7:47.58. Open water star Jordan Wilimovsky, who secured that berth on the team in 2019, qualified eighth.
Men’s 200 breaststroke (final): The youngest semifinalist also was the fastest semifinalist. Matt Fallon of Greater Somerset was the only one of the 16 to get to the wall in under 2:09 with his 2:08.91. Nic Fink, Kevin Cordes, Will Licon and Andrew Wilson are a formidable next four separated by just 0.335 seconds. Cordes is the only one with Olympic experience after finishing second in the event at the 2016 trials.
Women’s 100 freestyle (semis): Hello, Simone Manuel, welcome to Omaha. You’ve been here for a few days and we’re looking forward to your on-deck debut today in the prelims and semifinals. Abbey Weitzeil, who won this event at the 2016 trials, is seeded third. Other names you may recognize – Allison Schmitt, Claire Curzan, Mallory Comerford, Torri Huske, Olivia Smoliga, Kate Douglass, are aiming for one of those semifinal spots.
Men’s 200 backstroke (semis): Ryan Murphy has a seed time 1.45 seconds faster than his closest competitor. This feels like another chance for Murphy to chase world and American record times.
Women’s 200 butterfly (final): Hali Flickinger smoked her semifinal in 2:06.73; only Regan Smith finished under 2:08 among the rest of the semifinalists in 2:07.89. Charlotte Hook had a strong finish to get close to Smith at the end, finishing in 2:08.08.
Men’s 100 freestyle (final): Caeleb Dressel edged Zach Apple by 0.01 in the prelims, and they were the only two to finish under 48 seconds, with Dressel leading at 47.77. Count Ryan Held out at your own peril; he was fourth in 48.34, Blake Pieroni was 0.21 ahead of Held for third.
Women’s 200 breaststroke (semis): Annie Lazor will be hungrier than usual in this race because she missed out on second place in the 100 breast. She is the top seed at 2:20.77, while 100 breast champion Lilly King second at 2:21.39. Madisyn Cox, Bethany Galat and Emily Escobedo are among the top challengers to Lazor and King based on prelim times.
Men’s 200 individual medley (semis): Ladies and gentlemen, may I present Ryan Lochte. The winner of 12 Olympic medals is the No. 5 seed and in Lane 5 of Heat 7. Chase Kalisz and Michael Andrew are the top two seeds in a loaded field that also includes Andrew Seliskar, Josh Prenot, Carson Foster, Gunnar Bentz, Will Licon, Sam Stewart and Ternton Julian.