Events to watch Tuesday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

Men’s 100 backstroke (final): Ryan Murphy clearly demonstrated that he’s the guy to beat Tuesday. The world record-holder (at 51.85) qualified first Monday in 52.22. Hunter Armstrong of Ohio State jumped ahead of the likes of Shaine Casas, Justin Ress, Bryce Mefford and the ageless Matt Grevers for the No. 2 seed at 52.67. It’s just 0.20 seconds that separate places two through five.

Women’s 100 breaststroke (final): Lilly King swam the fastest time in the world since she set her world record in 2017 on Monday, an Olympic Trials record time of 1:04.72. That’s the eighth-fastest time of all time; King now owns three of those top eight swims. King and Annie Lazor, who was second in 1:05.37, now possess the two fastest times in the world in this event this year. Lydia Jacoby, who qualified third in 1:05.71, is No. 4 on the season list.