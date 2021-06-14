Events to watch Tuesday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck previews Monday's Olympic Swim Trials events.
Women’s 200 freestyle (semis): This event is oozing with talent, as so many swimmers are trying to get into the top four to earn a coveted spot on the 800 freestyle relay. Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Simone Manuel, Leah Smith, Hali Flickinger, Olivia Smoliga — all names you’ve already heard this week — will be participating in the morning prelims hoping to get to these semifinals.
Men’s 200 freestyle (final): 400 freestyle champion Kieran Smith rallied from a 0.18-second deficit in the final 50 meters to pass Zach Apple and secure Lane 4 for this event. The competition will be fierce, with Townley Haas and Drew Kibler hoping to hold onto their third- and fourth-place standings and challengers like Blake Pieroni, Luca Urlando, Andrew Seliskar and Patrik Callan looking to grab a relay spot.
Women’s 100 backstroke (semis): One day after losing her world record, Regan Smith responded with a U.S. Open record time of 57.92 seconds to prove that she intends to get that record back from Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, who went 57.45 at the Australia Olympic Trials to take Smith’s 57.57 out of the record book. Smith and McKeown remain the only two swimmers in history to post times below 58 seconds.
Men’s 100 backstroke (final): Ryan Murphy clearly demonstrated that he’s the guy to beat Tuesday. The world record-holder (at 51.85) qualified first Monday in 52.22. Hunter Armstrong of Ohio State jumped ahead of the likes of Shaine Casas, Justin Ress, Bryce Mefford and the ageless Matt Grevers for the No. 2 seed at 52.67. It’s just 0.20 seconds that separate places two through five.
Women’s 100 breaststroke (final): Lilly King swam the fastest time in the world since she set her world record in 2017 on Monday, an Olympic Trials record time of 1:04.72. That’s the eighth-fastest time of all time; King now owns three of those top eight swims. King and Annie Lazor, who was second in 1:05.37, now possess the two fastest times in the world in this event this year. Lydia Jacoby, who qualified third in 1:05.71, is No. 4 on the season list.
Men’s 200 butterfly (semis): Georgia sophomore Luca Urlando will be a busy guy Tuesday. He’s the No. 1 seed in this event and is also in the evening finals of the 200 freestyle. The 19-year-old from Sacramento is seeded first with a time of 1:53.84, a mark that is 1.42 seconds ahead of No. 2 seed Zach Harting of the Huntsville Swim Association.
Women’s 200 individual medley (semifinals): Madisyn Cox, Kathleen Baker and Melanie Margalis are expected to headline a semifinal field that will be tough to crack. Former Lincoln Pius X state champion Caroline Theil is in Lane 8 of the sixth heat; there are seven heats in the prelims.