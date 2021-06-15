Events to watch Wednesday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck previews Wednesday's Olympic Swim Trials events.
* * *
Men’s 100 freestyle (semis): This is another race where the top four, and eventually six, will make the Olympic team. Caeleb Dressell, Ryan Held, Maxime Rooney, Nathan Adrian, Zack Apple, Townley Haas are just a few of the names expected to be in the mix after the morning prelims. Omaha Creighton Prep graduate Jacob Molacek is seeded 13th and is in the eighth and final heat with Adrian, Dressel, Apple and Haas.
Women’s 200 freestyle (final): Katie Ledecky went to the top of the qualifiers list with a semifinal round swim of 1:55.83 that was 1.75 seconds faster than her Tuesday morning prelim time. The top three qualifiers all came out of that first heat as Paige Madden and Katie McLaughlin earned the lanes on either side of Ledecky. Don’t count out Allison Schmitt, who won the second heat and was fourth overall, to not only qualify for the relay but finish first or second to swim the open 200 in Tokyo.
Men’s 200 butterfly (final): Zach Harting was the only swimmer to go under 1:56 in the prelims at 1:55.34. In the second semifinal he chased down Trenton Julian of Rose Bowl Aquatics in the final 10 meters to win the heat in 1:55.21 and tie Luca Urlando of Georgia for the fastest qualifying time. Julian and Gunnar Bentz both finished under 1:55.50 to set up an intriguing finals race.
Women’s 200 butterfly (semis): Hali Flickinger already will make the team in the 400 individual medley, and she’s a strong candidate to be the first one home in this event. Regan Smith, fresh off her win in the 100 backstroke, is seeded second. Both swimmers can let it fly with berths on the team already secured.
Men’s 200 breaststroke (semis): This is shaping up to be a fun set of races where new faces could win a few of the prelim races. Will Licon and Andrew Wilson are separated by just 0.15 seconds and are the only two swimmers under 2:08. American and U.S. Open record holder Josh Prenot is at 2:08.77 and will join Nic Fink and Cody Miller as top contenders for a berth in the finals.
Women’s 200 individual medley (final): Alex Walsh took a big step forward that had been lacking in this event and got under 2:09 with an impressive 2:08.87 to win her semifinal race. Kate Douglass moved to the top of the list after the prelims after entering the meet as the No. 5 seed. Meghan Small, Madisyn Cox and Melanie Margalis aren’t far behind, and neither is 100 butterfly champion Torri Huske.
Women’s 1,500 freestyle (final): Katie Ledecky’s prelim swim of 15:43.10 was the 20th fastest performance in the history of the event. She also owns the top 10 all-time marks in the event that she has dominated for nearly a decade. Ashley Twichell and Ally McHugh waged a thrilling duel to the last 100 of their heat. Twichell won by just 0.97 seconds, but both were behind Erica Sullivan, who went 15:56.24 to earn the No. 2 seed behind Ledecky.