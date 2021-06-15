Events to watch Wednesday at the US Olympic Swim Trials

Women’s 200 butterfly (semis): Hali Flickinger already will make the team in the 400 individual medley, and she’s a strong candidate to be the first one home in this event. Regan Smith, fresh off her win in the 100 backstroke, is seeded second. Both swimmers can let it fly with berths on the team already secured.

Men’s 200 breaststroke (semis): This is shaping up to be a fun set of races where new faces could win a few of the prelim races. Will Licon and Andrew Wilson are separated by just 0.15 seconds and are the only two swimmers under 2:08. American and U.S. Open record holder Josh Prenot is at 2:08.77 and will join Nic Fink and Cody Miller as top contenders for a berth in the finals.

Women’s 200 individual medley (final): Alex Walsh took a big step forward that had been lacking in this event and got under 2:09 with an impressive 2:08.87 to win her semifinal race. Kate Douglass moved to the top of the list after the prelims after entering the meet as the No. 5 seed. Meghan Small, Madisyn Cox and Melanie Margalis aren’t far behind, and neither is 100 butterfly champion Torri Huske.