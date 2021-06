Everything you need to know to get ready for the US Olympic Swim Trials

Find out everything from where to park to the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials' schedule below.

Parking

Parking is available around the CHI Health Center in Lots B, C and D for $10. The CHI Health Center garage is also available for $15. Lots close 90 minutes after the event is over, and those remaining in the lot will be towed.

Lot A is restricted to teams, officials and media with parking passes.

Tickets

For Wave II of the Swim Trials, the venue is open to 65% capacity, or roughly 8,200.

Ticket are available at CHI Health Center box office or online through ticketmaster.com and other secondary ticket sites. There are two sessions on each day of Wave II except the last day. You can choose to buy tickets for single sessions or for a full day.

COVID-19 protocols

Fans planning on attending are encouraged to be fully vaccinated, wear masks while in the venue and/or receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test within three days of attending. However, these are not requirements.