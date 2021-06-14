Expectations for Katie Ledecky changed in Omaha. Now she's back, aiming to make more history

“The friendships I made on the teams and what that added to my life just in terms of balance, so I wasn’t just going to school, going to my club team practice. It added another layer of friendships and a social aspect of my life then.”

After her success in Rio, it was time to head to Stanford. She swam for the Cardinal for two seasons, winning eight individual championships to help the team win back-to-back NCAA titles. In 2017, she won the Honda Cup and the collegiate woman athlete of the year.

Ledecky turned pro after the 2018 season.

“It’s something that I thought out very carefully with my coaches and had my coaches’ support,” Ledecky said. “We talked about it very early on about what the process would be, what the best timing would be for me with my goals for 2020 and what would be the best setup for me.

“I really can’t imagine my life or my college experience without having those two years. It’s been a lot of fun to kind of have the best of both those worlds.”

Now after an extra year between Olympiads, Ledecky is ready to try to win four individual golds in Tokyo, and a relay gold or two, as well.