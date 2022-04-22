'Eyes are on us': Union Omaha upset an MLS team. Now the Owls are the team to beat

It’s a big week for Union Omaha, even by the high standards of the professional soccer club’s illustrious youth.

The Owls already were planning a ring ceremony for Saturday night’s home opener to observe winning the 2021 USL League One championship in the franchise’s second year of existence. They added another impressive achievement Tuesday night by defeating a Major League Soccer team, the Chicago Fire, in the U.S. Open Cup, a national tournament for teams of all levels that the Fire has won multiple times. The victory advances the Owls to the round of 32 in the 107-year-old tournament.

The win bumped up some buzz in the soccer world for the Omaha team. It made them the first USL League One club to defeat an MLS side in Open Cup play. And it gives their avid local supporters something extra to beat the drums about as Union Omaha plays its first home match of the season at Werner Park.

“We have a professional team that just won a national title and now we have beaten an MLS side in a competitive competition,” said Luke Opperman, president of Union Omaha’s biggest supporters group, the Omaha Parliament. “We have some of the best soccer in the Midwest. And at our level, the best soccer in the country.”

Union Omaha’s next match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday. They’ll play Central Valley Fuego, an expansion USL League One team from Fresno, California. The ring ceremony will take place before the game.

There’s a 100-percent chance of pre-match tailgating in the Werner Park parking lot, including the Parliament Tailgate that starts at 3:30 p.m. and offers free food and beer. Tickets can be bought on the Union Omaha website or at the Werner Park box office.

While they’re the defending champions of their league, Union Omaha returned only a handful of their players from 2021. It’s a brand new team, coach Jay Mims said.

They’ve lost their first two league matches. So they’re playing with a chip on their shoulder, feeling like they have something to prove, Mims said.

Their roster has a strong international presence. It includes players from Ghana and Colombia, two former Jamaican national team players and Hugo Kametami, who’s from Japan and played for UNO. He’s one of several Owls with local ties, including former Omaha Creighton Prep and UNO star Eddie Gordon and Yoskar Galvan from Lexington, Nebraska.

The roster has changed but fans can expect the team to play with what’s become its trademark style, Mims said.

“We’ll be high tempo, 100 miles per hour, very high pace and keep the game going,” Mims said. “Skillful players out there and quick players out there quick thinking players.”

Union Omaha entered the U.S. Open Cup in the second round. In an April 5 game at Morrison Stadium, they defeated the Des Moines Menace, the defending USL League Two champions.

The Owls drew the Chicago Fire next, an exciting but daunting prospect, said Peter Marlette, Union Omaha’s general manager.

“It can go either way, how much MLS clubs really value this competition,” Marlette said. “But Chicago Fire has won it as part of their history. They're tied for the most U.S. Open Cup titles in the history of the tournament. They care about it.”

Union Omaha has a roster with a lot of young players very early in their pro careers, Marlette said. Chicago played a lot of backups, but Mims, former UNO men's soccer coach, noted that at the game’s end, the Fire had its best 11 on the field, and the Owls’ players included three guys from UNO and two from Creighton.

Union Omaha won the match at Chicago’s Soldier Field in dramatic fashion. They tied it at 2-2 in overtime, in the 122nd minute. Both Union Omaha goals were scored by new players to the team, including Noe Meza’s first professional goal ever. They won it in a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu, who’s from Ghana, saved two shots. Dion Acoff, who played college soccer at Creighton, scored the winner in the shootout.

Back home, the 50 Parliament members at a watch party at The Corner Kick Cantina in West Omaha went nuts.

And fan Chris Headley, who was watching at home because he was ill, is pretty sure he woke up the neighbors as he jumped up and down and screamed in his living room. Headley said the best result he and many fans had been expecting was a moral victory for Union Omaha.

“That (win) is something that typically you'll read about in sports books,’ Headley said. “It's not something you would expect, for the hometown team to go and basically punch a major league team in the nose in their own house.”

After the game, the Union Omaha players sat in the Soldier Field locker room for a long time, soaking up the moment. They didn’t want to leave, Mims said. The bus driver finally told them they had to go.

“It did definitely open a lot of eyes not just locally, but nationally,” Mims said. “A big upset like that and it was really neat. Now that you know, eyes are on us, which is neat and now it's our job to kind of keep it going.”

