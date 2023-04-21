The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved recommendations for 2023 deer, antelope and elk hunting seasons at its meeting recently in Fremont.

Commissioners approved staff recommendations that will help the agency manage big game populations at socially acceptable levels.

One that has been in the works for a while is the re-organization of elk units so they cover the entire state.

“Our objectives for that was to better manage the elk population in areas where the elk populations are not as high as some of the core areas we have in the state,” said Alicia Hardin, wildlife division administrator.

Permits also were reduced for mule deer and whitetail deer.

Mule deer, found mainly in the western part of the state, have seen a decline in numbers partly because the Game and Parks had been allowing more of a harvest because of depredation issues.

“We’re getting fewer depredation reports, so we’ve backed off quite a bit,” Hardin said.

There’s also been some concern about reproduction in mule deer.

Hardin said Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has hit some of the whitetail deer herds and the animals also have been impacted by drought conditions.

“It’s a lot of little things that add up over time and impact those numbers,” she said.

Game and Parks also has listened to requests from residents and will issue fewer nonresident big game permits.

That will give preference to Nebraska hunters.

“They thought it was too easy, especially the permits that allowed the taking of a mule deer,” Hardin said.

Adopted changes to Commission orders pertaining to big game hunting include:

Removing 70 either-sex and 282 doe/fawn antelope permits.

Including archery season on all Mule Deer Conservation Area permits, making them valid for all open seasons.

Prohibiting antlerless mule deer harvest statewide on all lands open to public hunting, except land in the Open Fields and Water Program.

Reducing the nonresident either-sex and buck only deer permit quota to 10,000, excluding landowner and youth permits.

Reducing the nonresident archery deer permit quota to 3,000 and make it not valid for mule deer in the MDCA.

Reducing the nonresident muzzleloader deer permit quota to 1,000.

Creating a new Plains Whitetail firearm deer permit.

Reducing available November Firearm permits by 5.9% and Antlerless Only Season Choice permits by 7.4%.

Setting the nonresident quota at 15% for the Calamus West, Plains, Sandhills and Upper Platte November Firearm and the Frenchman MDCA permits.

Restructuring of the elk management units.

Adding 39 bull elk permits and 214 antlerless elk permits.

Minor adjustments on other deer, elk and antelope permits to meet management objectives.

The approved 2023 big game season dates are:

Deer:

Archery: Sept. 1-Dec. 31; November Firearm: Nov. 11-19; Muzzleloader: Dec. 1-31; Late Antlerless Only Firearm: Jan. 1-15, 2024; October River Antlerless Firearm: Oct. 1-15; River Antlerless Late Firearm: Jan. 1-31, 2024; Antlerless Only Season Choice: Sept. 1-Jan. 15, 2024; Youth: Sept. 1-Jan. 15, 2024; Limited Landowner: Sept. 1-Jan. 15, 2024; Special Landowner: Nov. 4-6

Antelope:

Archery: Aug. 20-Dec. 31; Muzzleloader: Sept. 16-Oct. 1; Firearm: Oct. 14-29; Late doe/fawn: Nov. 1-Jan. 31, 2024

Elk:

Archery bull: Sept. 1-Oct. 31; Firearm bull: Sept. 21-Oct. 31; Antlerless: Aug. 1-Jan. 31, 2024; Antlerless, Private Land Only: Aug. 1-Sept. 20; Early General Antlerless: Aug. 1-Oct. 31; Late General Antlerless: Nov. 1-Jan. 31, 2024

The commissioners also approved a Board Resolution to apply for Transportation Alternatives Program grant funding through the Nebraska Department of Transportation to surface with limestone 24.6 miles of Cowboy Trail from Rushville west to mile marker 400.