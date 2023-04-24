Online voting continues through April 30 for the fifth annual Omaha Sports Commission Awards.

Finalists have been announced in the six categories. The public online voting at omahasports.org/oscas will factor into the winners' selections.

“Narrowing the nominee list in each category was extremely challenging for our selection committee,” said Lindsay Toussant Brown, president and executive director of the Omaha Sports Commission. “Once again the public now has a chance to cast their votes for the top sports athletes, teams and events of the past year.”

The OSCAs ceremony is May 25 at 7 p.m. at the Relevant Center, 21220 Elkhorn Dr. in northwest Omaha. Tickets ($80) are on sale at omahasports.org/oscas. A reception at 5:30 p.m. precedes the ceremony.

The OSCAs will include the induction of the 2023 Omaha Sports Hall of Fame class of Curlee Alexander, Gina Mancuso and Tony Veland, the 1993 Omaha Racers pro basketball team and the 1972-78 Kansas City-Omaha Kings NBA teams. Also to be recognized is Lisa Roskens is the Dr. Jack Lewis Sports Person of the Year.

A selection committee vote determined the finalists in the following categories for the period from spring 2022 to winter 2023.

Female amateur athlete: Maddia Groff, Omaha Marian softball; Josie Hood, Omaha Marian swimming; Britt Prince, Elkhorn North basketball; Norah Sis, Creighton volleyball; Lexi Zeiss, Omaha Westside gymnastics.

Male amateur athlete: Zane Flores, Gretna football; Nate Germonprez, Westside swimming; Cam Kozeal, Millard South baseball; Jaylen Lloyd, Westside track and field; Duncan McGuire, Creighton soccer.

Male coach: Steve Frey, Millard West baseball; Paul Limongi, Westside football; Nate Olson, Millard South boys wrestling; Johnny Torres, Creighton men’s soccer; Doug Woodard, Bellevue West boys basketball.

Female coach: Kirsten Bernthal Booth, Creighton volleyball; Ann Prince, Elkhorn North girls basketball; Renee Saunders, Omaha Skutt volleyball; Katie Tarman, Papillion-La Vista South volleyball.

Sports team: Bellevue West boys basketball, Creighton men’s soccer, Creighton men’s basketball, Millard South boys wrestling; Westside football.

Sports moment: Erin McCarthy winning U.S. Open women’s bowling title; A.J. Tauber hitting the walk-off home run for Millard West’s Class A baseball title; Connor Millikan of Platteview setting Class B boys basketball scoring record; Union Omaha defeating two Major League Soccer teams in U.S. Open Cup; Tristan Alvano kicking a walk-off 45-yard field goal for Westside’s Class A title.

Steve Pivovar Sports Media Person Award: Damon Benning, Hurrdat Sports/Husker Radio Network; Adam Krueger, KMTV; Sam McKewon, Omaha World-Herald; Jim Rose, KFAB Radio/iHeart Media; Tom Shatel, Omaha World-Herald.