Finalists named for 2021 OSCAs; PACE Omaha is Sports Organization of the Year

PACE Omaha is the 2021 Omaha Sports Commission Awards’ Dr. Jack Lewis Sports Person/Organization of the Year.

PACE, or Police Athletics for Community Engagement, provides sports for youths to help prevent at-risk activities such as gang activity and drug use.

“Since 2005, countless youth in the community are positively influenced through sports by PACE Omaha’s ‘come as you are’ philosophy that guarantees young people can freely participate in sporting activities,” the OSCAs’ Josh Todd said. “The Omaha Sports Commission believes sports can make a difference in the lives of young people and fully supports the work and commitment of PACE Omaha.”

In addition, the OSCAs has announced the finalists for its other annual awards. The public can participate in online voting at omahasports.org/vote from May 3-10 that will factor into the winners' selections.

The OSCAs will take place at 7 p.m. May 27 at the Relevant Center, 21220 Elkhorn Dr. in northwest Omaha, with tickets ($75) going on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at omahasports.org/oscas. A live streaming option will also be available to purchase soon.