First-place Union Omaha clinches USL League One playoff spot

Union Omaha is the first team to clinch a spot in the USL League One playoffs.

The Owls currently sit in first place in the 12-team league. The top six qualify for the playoffs at the end of the regular season.

Union Omaha still has four matches left, but it knows it will be competing for a championship. With 44 points, the Owls are 11 points ahead of seventh-place North Texas, which can only finish with a maximum of 42 points following its loss over the weekend.

Union Omaha is in its second season of existence but has already proven to be one of the league's best teams.

The Owls finished in second place last season. Due to the pandemic, there was no playoffs last year, and instead there was supposed to be a championship match between the top two teams. Union Omaha was set to face Greenville Triumph for that title, but COVID issues canceled the match, awarding Greenville the championship.

This year USL League One — the third tier of professional American soccer — is using a six-team playoff format for the first time in its history. The top two teams in the standings will receive a bye to the semifinals.